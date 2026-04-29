CBRT SRP route proposal faces legal, audit review

The Cebu City Council has held off on fully endorsing the South Road Properties (SRP) component of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project while it reviews legal, financial and audit concerns over a valuable piece of land under the City’s joint venture with Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI), while Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña has threatened to resign if the proposal is endorsed “as is.”

The council adopted Committee Report 20408 during its regular session on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, but the report called for further review instead of immediate approval of the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) request for support for the SRP component of the CBRT project.

The report covered the DOTr’s request to develop the CBRT within the SRP, particularly in the area covered by the City Government’s joint venture with FLI.

Threat to resign

Osmeña criticized the DOTr proposal, saying it is biased towards businesses.

“I just want to make it very clear: what is happening right now in the proposal of the DOTr is biased in favor of the rich, from SM to Ayala. If the committee will eventually endorse this project ‘as is,’ I will resign immediately as vice mayor of Cebu City,” Osmeña said.

Osmeña said the original CBRT concept was meant to run from Bulacao in the south to Talamban in the north, forming a continuous mass transit backbone for ordinary commuters.

“I do not like to betray the Cebuanos. If the committee wants to betray them, that’s up to you, but I will not be part of it. I would rather resign,” he said.

Osmeña said he had fought for the project for 20 years and accused officials of “making fun” of the public by shifting the project’s focus.

Joint venture review

The remarks underscored a divide within the council as it weighed the proposed integration of the CBRT into the SRP joint venture property, one of Cebu City’s most valuable real estate corridors.

The joint committee report stemmed from a Feb. 27 hearing attended by representatives from the DOTr-CBRT project team, City Planning and Development Office, City Engineer’s Office, City Treasurer’s Office, SRP Management Office and FLI.

At the center of the discussion is the proposed use of about 10,223 square meters within the SRP for CBRT stations and support infrastructure.

The 2010 JVA between the Cebu City Government and Filinvest Land Inc. is being cited as the basis for reviewing issues involving land use, open-space allocation, possible compensation, and potential financial and legal implications.

Cost and audit

The committee materials said stations are planned under the SRP component of Package 2 of the 35-kilometer CBRT system.

During the hearing, officials said the affected land had a market value of P195,000 to P200,000 per square meter, placing the 10,223-square-meter area at about P1.99 billion to P2.04 billion.

DOTr and city engineering officials said the land could be charged against the required 30 percent open-space allocation under the JVA, which could reduce the City’s direct financial exposure.

Filinvest expressed support for the project but raised concerns about its impact on the joint venture’s financial projections and contractual obligations, particularly if saleable land is reduced or reclassified.

City Treasurer’s Office head Emma Villarete said classifying the area as open space may avoid outright financial loss, but it could still affect projected revenues and raise compliance issues with the Commission on Audit.

City Planning and Development Office head Ann Marie Quizon said integrating the CBRT into the SRP could improve land value, accessibility and long-term economic activity in the area.

Public investment

Councilor Winston Pepito, chairman of the committee on transportation, defended the project and rejected claims that it would disproportionately benefit large corporations.

“This project will not only benefit business but will benefit ordinary Cebuanos even more. Government is not a business entity; it is not meant to generate profit, especially from initiatives intended to serve the people,” Pepito said.

Pepito said the CBRT should be viewed as a long-term public investment, not a revenue-generating venture.

“Public service, in my view, sometimes requires government to spend in order to address critical problems in serving constituents effectively,” he said.

He said the project could generate returns through increased economic activity, job creation, poverty reduction and tax revenues.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the committee on budget and finance, clarified that the joint committees did not approve the immediate use of the SRP lots for the CBRT project.

Instead, the panel recommended deferring action and urged Mayor Nestor Archival to convene the joint venture oversight committee and a technical working group to conduct a comprehensive review.

The review will cover compliance with the joint venture agreement, open-space allocation and classification, possible compensation or adjustments for Filinvest, and legal, financial and COA implications.

“Can you imagine 10,000 square meters at P200,000 per square meter?” Tumulak said.

Tumulak said the oversight committee must submit its findings and recommendations to the Office of the Mayor and the City Council, which will decide whether the CBRT development in the SRP may proceed.

“This is the reason why we raised this concern, for the mayor to convene the oversight committee and the technical working group to review the joint venture agreement and all issues being raised,” Tumulak said.

He said the composition of the oversight committee will also be reviewed based on existing ordinances.

In its findings, the joint committee acknowledged that the CBRT is a nationally approved infrastructure project with economic and social benefits for Cebu City.

The project has secured several approvals since 2014, including from the then-National Economic and Development Authority, Regional Development Council and other planning bodies.

The CBRT system is designed to span 35 kilometers, with 17 kilometers of segregated lanes and 18 kilometers of unsegregated routes supported by 22 stations across the city.

Despite the project’s recognized benefits, the committee said the city must protect its financial interests, particularly in relation to the Cebu City-FLI joint venture.

It said coordination with stakeholders, especially Filinvest, is necessary to balance public infrastructure goals with contractual obligations under the joint venture agreement.

The report also acknowledged the need to move the CBRT forward to avoid delays and possible funding risks. With the report adopted, the City Council has called for further review rather than outright approval of the SRP component. / CAV