CBRT targets ‘unmet’ as deadlines loom

THE World Bank, the funding agency for the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project, has rated the project’s implementation as “unsatisfactory,” citing slow progress and unmet targets. The assessment was detailed in the latest Implementation Status and Results Report, released on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2025.

The report, published on the World Bank website, shows that both the progress toward achieving the CBRT’s development objectives and the overall implementation progress remain at unsatisfactory levels, with the overall risk rating classified as “high.”

The CBRT was designed to improve the urban passenger transport system along a key corridor in Cebu City by enhancing service quality, safety, and environmental efficiency. However, key civil works have lagged behind schedule, with only partial completion of the first package.

Package 1 delays

The report noted that Civil Works Package 1 is substantially completed, with the exception of the Capitol station. A “Partial Taking Over Certificate” has been issued, signifying that the user has officially accepted part of the completed work while the project remains ongoing.

It took more than two years to complete Package 1, which covers 2.38 kilometers from the Cebu South Bus Terminal on N. Bacalso Ave. to the front of the Capitol building along Osmeña Blvd. Groundbreaking for Package 1 began in the first quarter of 2023, with an original completion target of December that same year.

Unmet targets

According to the report, the bulk of the remaining infrastructure, including additional busways and stations under Packages 2 and 3, cannot be finished within the remaining implementation period. Other crucial components, such as site acquisition for terminals, resettlement, securing road rights-of-way and establishing the institutional framework for operations and maintenance, also cannot be completed within the current schedule.

As of late 2025, average daily passenger ridership on the CBRT trunk line remains at zero. Consequently, several key targets for reducing travel time and emissions have not been realized. A pilot test for Package 1 was scheduled for September 2025 to run for one to two months, but it has yet to commence.

Financial and physical status

Intermediate results show modest physical outputs: approximately 2.38 kilometers of bus lanes have been constructed, a figure unchanged since earlier in 2025. Urban realm enhancements, such as public space creation, stand at 100,000 square meters, both figures falling well shy of planned targets.

Financial data indicate disbursements of approximately 35 percent of the original $116 million loan, with the remainder still undisbursed. The CBRT project’s current closing date is set for Sept. 30, 2026, following several restructurings that extended implementation beyond its original timeline. / JJL