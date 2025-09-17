CBRT test run: What commuters need to know

CEBUANOS caught a glimpse of what could be the full operation of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) as Package 1 of the project opened its dedicated lanes for inspection and testing on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

Commuters and bus drivers experienced smoother and faster trips through the exclusive lanes, while motorists and other public utility vehicles bore the brunt of moderate to heavy traffic outside the corridor.

CBRT Package 1 spans 2.38 kilometers and forms part of the project’s first phase, which covers a 13.18-kilometer main line with 17 stations, a depot, and a terminal.

The bus ride

At around 11 a.m., SunStar Cebu rode a Cebu Interim Bus System (Cibus) unit from the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) to Cebu IT Park. The bus reached Fuente Osmeña Circle in under five minutes via the dedicated lane.

But while the bus lanes were mostly clear, congestion built up on N. Bacalso Ave. and Osmeña Blvd., where private and public vehicles were barred entry.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) deployed enforcers at key junctions and installed orange reflectorized bollards to keep the lanes free of obstructions.

After Fuente Station, the Cibus rejoined mixed traffic toward the Capitol, Escario St. and the Cebu Business Park before arriving at IT Park. The fare for the CSBT–IT Park trip was P26 for an air-conditioned unit.

Test run

The Department of Transportation (DOTr), in partnership with the Cebu City Government, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7, Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 and other agencies will continue the facility inspection and test run of Package 1 until Sept. 19. The test covers the stretch from Il Corso at the South Road Properties to Cebu IT Park.

Only Cibus units are allowed in the BRT lane during this period. Motorists are urged to plan their routes and observe lane designations to minimize traffic delays.

Travel time

Cibus drivers and conductors said the lanes cut their travel time significantly, but noted their limited length. Once buses leave the CSBT or Fuente Circle, they are forced back into mixed traffic with private cars, motorcycles and jeepneys.

Several drivers and passengers said they were still adjusting to the system. Some passengers wanted to disembark outside official bus stops but were not allowed.

While a few motorists, frustrated with heavy traffic, attempted to sneak into the bus lane when enforcers were absent.

Feedback

Cebu City officials echoed positive feedback regarding the first day of the CBRT Package 1 test run; however, they admitted that there is still a lot of work needed to finish the whole project.

Transportation Committee chairman Councilor Winston Pepito told SunStar Cebu that the entire purpose of the CBRT project was to convince the public to reduce reliance on private cars and commute using effective mass transportation.

Meanwhile, Mayor Nestor Archival underscored the need for clearer road signages along the Package 1 stretch.

“It’s something that needs to be studied,” Archival told reporters after the inspection.

Archival noted that while the section is currently passable, future road-widening projects will be inevitable once the system becomes fully operational.

The primary alignment, he explained, will run from Barangay Bulacao to the city center, extending to Barangay Talamban and back.

“Certainly, the passengers can take the bus. Maybe, not too many private cars will pass (this route) which is one of the causes of traffic congestion,” he added.

The three-day test run forms part of preparations for the CBRT’s dry run and eventual pilot implementation.

City officials expect adjustments in traffic, commuter education and road infrastructure before the system can be fully rolled out. / EHP, CAV