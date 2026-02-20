CBRT to launch in March: What you need to know

AFTER more than 10 years of waiting and several delays, the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) is finally ready to hit the road.

Transportation officials confirmed on Friday, February 20, 2026, that the first package of the system will begin operations by March 2026.

The project, however, is still facing hurdles regarding its full completion, funding, and a controversial station near the Provincial Capitol.

Package 1: Ready for passengers

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez announced that Package 1 of the CBRT is 97 percent complete. This initial route will run from the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) to the Fuente Osmeña Circle.

Once the doors open next month, the system is expected to carry up to 34,000 passengers every day, providing a much-needed boost to local travel.

Why the delay

The final three percent of the work isn't about construction—it's about paperwork. Because the project is funded by the World Bank, there are strict international requirements to meet.

“It’s not only what you see physically,” Secretary Lopez explained. “We also have to make sure that all documents and certifications are complete.”

To ensure everything goes smoothly, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) will run "dry runs" (practice sessions) before the general public can climb aboard.

The ‘unresolved’ Capitol Station

One major piece of the puzzle is still missing: the bus station planned for the Cebu Capitol area.

This has become a sensitive issue because the Capitol is a protected historical landmark.

The conflict: The National Historical Commission and the Provincial Government are worried about how a modern bus station might affect the look of the historic building.

The status: Governor Pamela Baricuatro stated that the Province will meet on Monday, February 23, to decide on their official stance.

The good news: Officials clarified that the March opening can still happen without the Capitol station. The buses will simply use other stops along the route for now.

What happens next

While Package 1 is almost at the finish line, the rest of the massive CBRT project is under pressure. Because the project has been delayed since 2014, the government is looking at new ways to fund and run the remaining packages and phases.

Lopez mentioned that the government might partner with private companies (called a Public-Private Partnership) to handle the operations and maintenance. This move aims to make sure the bus system stays reliable for years to come. / EHP