CBSAA continues resurgence in Cesafi

The City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers continued their resurgence in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball tournament as they crushed the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Baby Panthers, 83-68, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Trailblazers now own a 3-4 win-loss record, putting them in seventh place in the standings. USPF, on the other hand, continued to tumble down, dropping their sixth game with just one win so far this season.

Anfernny Illustrisimo led the way for CBSAA with 18 points while June Brian Alipato uncorked 15 markers. Ryko Batuigas contributed 12 points.

Meanwhile, in the collegiate division, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters continued their undefeated run in the competition, winning their seventh game in a row after eking past the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 76-70.

The victory gave UC the solo lead in the standings at 7-0.

Rey Sordilla scored 14 points to lead the Webmasters while Roosevelt Jelianggao had 11 against his former squad. Zareygel Rosano chipped in 10 points for the team of coach Kern Sesante.