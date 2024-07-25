CCAP to schools: Offer cybersecurity courses

SCHOOLS and universities are encouraged to embed cybersecurity into their curriculum to provide industries with workforces skilled in defending against cyber threats.

Compared to Singapore, which has at least 2,000 cybersecurity professionals, the Philippines has only about 200, making the country more vulnerable due to having fewer defenders against various forms of cyber-attacks.

Haidee Enriquez, one of the directors at the Contact Center Association of the Philippines (CCAP), said that while companies, particularly in the information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) space, have already included cybersecurity in their upskilling programs, the academe must also integrate cybersecurity into their curriculum.

This is to ensure that future professionals are better prepared to handle the increasing complexities and challenges of the digital landscape.

Skill framework

The country is now rolling out the Philippine Skills Framework (PSF) Initiative, an inter-agency effort to build the skills and competencies of the country’s human capital and workforce to better prepare them for the future economy.

The initiative’s priority sectors include construction, creatives, food (agriculture and fishery); health and wellness; IT-BPM; logistics and supply chain; manufacturing; and tourism.

The PSF Initiative is a result of the memorandum of understanding between the Department of Trade and Industry, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and SkillsFuture Singapore that was signed in September 2019, as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Singapore.

According to Enriquez, the country decided to add cybersecurity as an additional career track, making it different from that of Singapore and other countries that are using the same framework.

High Interest

“Adding cybersecurity is very important because we know that there is a huge gap for cybersecurity experts and the need is growing bigger and bigger. We need a way to bridge that gap and as we roll out the PSF, our hope and aspiration is that the colleges and universities, particularly those who can effect changes in their own curriculum will be able to adopt or incorporate either electives or full-blown courses on cybersecurity,” said Enriquez.

She said there is high interest among schools in adopting cybersecurity into their curriculum, with some already doing so, such as Asia Pacific College, Bohol Island State University and Marawi State University, to name a few.

“I think all schools will start adopting cybersecurity because attempts have been prominent,” said Mitch Locsin, chairman of CCAP, an umbrella organization of the Contact Center and Business Process Outsource sector with 154 member firms within the IT-BPM.

Enriquez added that companies can also use the framework as a reference point as they create their own upskilling program.

“Most companies are already conducting their own cybersecurity training. The question, I think, is how quickly the academe will adopt it,” Locsin noted.

National Security Plan

According to the National Security Plan 2028 of the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Philippines is vulnerable to attacks.

Kasperksy reported an increase of 432.75 percent in web threat attempts to Philippine-based websites from 2021 to 2022.

The Philippine National Computer Emergency Response Team monitored 57,400 cybersecurity threats and handled 3,470 incidents from 2021 to February 28, 2023.

The top three cybersecurity incidents were: malware / malicious code at 48.9 percent, data leakage (12.5 percent), and compromised websites (12.4 percent)

An overwhelming majority of these incidents targeted government emergency response systems (61 percent), the academe (13 percent), and the telecommunications sector (eight percent).

From 2017 to 2020, the Philippines improved its Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) score from 59.4 to 77, but fell in its ranking from 37th out of 193 countries in 2017 to 61st out of 194 countries in 2020. In the Asean region, the country was ranked fourth in 2017, but fell to sixth in 2020, behind Vietnam and Indonesia in the latest GCI rankings. / KOC