CCAP urges cybersecurity measures for BPM industry

THE Contact Center Association of the Philippines (CCAP) called on business process management (BPM) players to prioritize cybersecurity and work together to develop solutions to boost the industry’s resilience against cyber threats.

“CCAP encourages BPO companies to prioritize cybersecurity as a core component of their operational strategies so they could contribute further to a more secure and resilient industry,” said CCAP president Mickey Ocampo.

CCAP is the umbrella organization of the Contact Center and Business Process Outsource sector with 154 member firms within the Information Technology-Business Process Management (IT-BPM) sector.

He said continuous engagement and investment in innovative security technologies are critical for maintaining global competitiveness and trust.

“We must earn clients’ trust and assure them that their sensitive information is always handled with utmost integrity and security,” he said.

He further stressed the need for BPM firms to demonstrate transparency, accountability and reliability in their cybersecurity practices to establish themselves as leaders in the IT-BPM industry and solidify their competitive edge in the global market.

As early as 2022, there have been warnings about existing gaps in cybersecurity capacity in the Philippines.

A report in the same year by the United States Agency for International Development alerted the IT-BPM industry that up to 75 percent of the BPM segment could be at risk if cyberattacks and cyber fraud were not properly addressed and prevented. The study also highlighted the shortage of cybersecurity professionals in the country.

In August, the Department of Information and Communications Technology made public the national strategies for the National Cyber Security Plan 2023-2028. Those include the establishment of a national network of Computer Emergency Response Teams and a National Cybersecurity Intelligence Fusion Center that would oversee all sectors.

There would also be an ICT Academy with a Cybersecurity Center of Excellence to bolster the capabilities of cybersecurity professionals in the country.

CCAP said it has already implemented a system that its members could use to reference online fraud-related issues. The system has been fully reviewed by the National Privacy Commission and approved for use subject to policies and guidelines on the use of the system.

“CCAP has always been taking the proactive approach because we understand that security breaches can significantly and abruptly disrupt services and operations, which may lead to financial losses, damaged reputations and undermined client trust,” said Ocampo.

CCAP said it is gathering top executives and managers from business continuity planning, security, information technology, compliance and risk management departments of member companies for the Digital Trust Summit on Sept. 16, 2024, at The Westin Manila in Mandaluyong City.

The daylong conference is aimed at equipping attendees with the tools and knowledge to navigate trust and risk in the digital age.

Cybersecurity is also one of the hot topics discussed during the recently-concluded

CCAP’s Contact Center Island Conference in Cebu in July.

The organization urged schools and universities to embed cybersecurity into their curriculum to provide industries with workforces skilled in defending against cyber threats.

Haidee Enriquez, one of the directors at the CCAP, said that while companies, particularly in the IT-BPM space, have already included cybersecurity in their upskilling programs, the academe must also integrate cybersecurity into their curriculum.

She said there is high interest among schools in adopting cybersecurity into their curriculum, with some already doing so, such as Asia Pacific College, Bohol Island State University and Marawi State University, to name a few.

“I think all schools will start adopting cybersecurity because attempts have been prominent,” said Mitch Locsin, chairman of CCAP.

“Most companies are already conducting their own cybersecurity training. The question, I think, is how quickly the academe will adopt it,” Locsin said. / KOC