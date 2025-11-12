CCAWC proposes budget for animal welfare programs

THE Cebu City Animal Welfare Council (CCAWC) has proposed allocating a portion of the city’s pet registration income to support animal welfare programs, particularly those responding to the needs of animals affected by disasters.

Under the proposal, 10 percent of the registration fees collected by the Cebu City Government through the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) will be set aside for animal welfare initiatives.

As of this year, the city has generated a total of P6,209,800 from pet registrations, with the proposed 10 percent allocation amounting to P620,980.

“Ang amoa gi-propose sa council kay nag registration man ta sa mga iro og P200. In fact, kadtong bulan sa October almost a million ang income,” said Dr. Alice Utlang, DVMF head and member of the CCAWC.

She added that the 10 percent of the collected fees would be allocated for animal welfare needs, particularly to assist animals affected by typhoons and other calamities.

Pet cemetery

Aside from the proposed fund allocation, the council also discussed Mayor Nestor Archival’s priority projects, the establishment of a pet cemetery and an animal shelter.

Utlang said three possible locations are being considered for these facilities, Barangay Guba, Barangay Kalunasan, and the former Cebu City Zoo.

“As to kadtong cemetery nga giingon ni Mayor, we are looking at three options. By Friday, the council will visit these three areas so we can propose to the Mayor kung unsa nga area,” Utlang said.

Mayor Archival, who attended the meeting, expressed his intent to have the animal shelter completed by December, so that rescued and stray animals can already be housed there.

Officers’ training

The council also tackled other pressing issues, including the need for training among citation ticket officers to enhance the enforcement of animal welfare laws in Cebu City.

“We also discussed kay daghan man ron mga welfare issues like kadtong na-report sa Barangay Sto. Niño, naay daghan sad namuhi og iro nga ilahang iro painitan lang,” she said.

Utlang said the council proposed conducting training for citation ticket officers so they could be deputized by the mayor, helping reduce animal welfare issues in the city.

She emphasized that the proposed training will ensure better handling of animals and stricter compliance with welfare regulations, helping address recurring cases of neglect and abuse.

The CCAWC continues to strengthen the city’s animal welfare programs as part of efforts to promote responsible pet ownership and ensure humane treatment of animals, especially during calamities. / CAV