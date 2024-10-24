CCCI, 4 biz chambers ink deal

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has inked a Quintuple Sister Chamber Agreement with four other major chambers across the Philippines, aimed at promoting economic growth and sustainable business practices.

This strategic partnership brings together the CCCI with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry–Makati, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry–Tarlac, the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Metro Naga Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Described as a historic event, the signing ceremony signifies a shared commitment to driving inclusive economic development across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, focusing on key areas such as trade, investment, business innovation and capacity building.

Leaders from all five chambers expressed optimism that the agreement will foster stronger regional ties and spur entrepreneurial growth.

According to CCCI, the agreement emphasizes the importance of fostering both local and international trade by organizing joint trade missions, expos and business events. The chambers aim to create a more integrated business environment to attract investments and promote regional industries.

Through this partnership, the chambers will also facilitate the sharing of knowledge, expertise and successful business practices. This will enable cross-sector collaboration, particularly in areas like business resilience, innovation and development.

Moreover, a major focus of the agreement is implementing joint initiatives to boost the competitiveness of businesses in each region. These programs will aim to help local enterprises expand their global reach while supporting regional economies.

Members of the five chambers will benefit from collaborative training programs, seminars and networking opportunities. These events are expected to spur entrepreneurship and help businesses connect with potential partners, both locally and internationally. / KOC