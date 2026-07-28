CCCI backs Sona pitches

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, welcomed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.‘s governance, energy and business reform agenda outlined in his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona), saying the measures could strengthen investor confidence and improve the country’s competitiveness.

The chamber said the administration’s continued anti-corruption campaign, particularly its investigation into flood control projects, sends a strong signal on transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

CCCI said the government’s reported recovery, freezing or preservation of about P25 billion in funds, which will be redirected to education, food security and healthcare, demonstrates how stronger governance can support economic development while creating a more predictable business environment for investors.

Energy security

The business group also cited the administration’s focus on energy security as a key step toward sustaining growth, pointing to plans to bring online nearly 10,000 megawatts (MW) of power capacity from about 200 projects through 2028, develop more than 1,700 MW of energy storage, extend the Malampaya gas project, and expand renewable energy, hydrogen and possible nuclear power development.

“For Cebu and the Visayas, ensuring sufficient and competitively priced electricity remains critical to sustaining manufacturing, tourism, information technology and other key industries,” the chamber said in a statement.

The Visayas grid has experienced repeated yellow and red alerts in recent months because of thin power reserves resulting from plant outages and maintenance shutdowns.

The chamber also welcomed the proposed Sariling Kuryente Act, which seeks to encourage households to adopt solar panels and battery storage systems, saying the measure could improve energy resilience and diversify the country’s power mix.

Tax relief, FTAs

The chamber said planned tax relief for the middle class and the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s one-time tax abatement program for micro-entrepreneurs could ease compliance costs, improve cash flow and encourage more businesses to formalize their operations.

CCCI also welcomed the government’s continued pursuit of free trade agreements and the Green Lanes initiative, which has facilitated more than P6 trillion worth of investments, saying these would help improve the country’s investment climate.

The group likewise backed measures to accelerate infrastructure development, strengthen disaster resilience, modernize the National Building Code and promote waste-to-energy projects.

It also welcomed the government’s initiative to train 1.8 million Filipinos in artificial intelligence, saying the program would help prepare the workforce for technology-driven industries and support the country’s long-term competitiveness.

The chamber said the administration’s priorities are aligned with Cebu’s own development agenda, including expanding economic, tourism and agri-industrial corridors across the province. / KOC