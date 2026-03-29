CCCI backs twin gov’t moves on oil surge

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) backed the government’s twin policy moves to address rising energy costs and supply risks, while urging tighter coordination and safeguards to shield micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) amid rising global uncertainties.

In a statement, the chamber welcomed the declaration of a State of National Energy Emergency under Executive Order 110, describing it as a necessary step to stabilize energy supply and prices and shield businesses and households from the impact of global disruptions.

CCCI said the country’s heavy reliance on imported energy, food, and technology has exposed vulnerabilities during crises, underscoring the need to strengthen economic resilience and global competitiveness.

“Cebu has faced numerous challenges in recent years—from typhoon Odette to earthquakes and the pandemic—and each time, we have shown resilience. However, this new emergency will not affect all sectors equally,” the chamber said, noting that over 90 percent of Cebu’s economy is composed of MSMEs, making them particularly vulnerable to cost shocks.

The group urged national and local governments to ensure consistent price regulation and supply monitoring across Cebu, warning that uncoordinated local policies could undermine market stability. It also called on businesses to avoid hoarding and price gouging, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability.

Excise taxes on petroleum

At the same time, CCCI welcomed the enactment of Republic Act 12316, signed by Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which grants the executive authority to suspend or reduce excise taxes on petroleum products during periods of extraordinary global price volatility.

The chamber said the law provides a critical policy tool to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices, particularly for MSMEs, workers, and low-income households.

“This flexibility can deliver meaningful relief, helping safeguard livelihoods and ensure continued access to fuel,” CCCI said, adding that the measure is expected to help mitigate inflationary pressures and support business continuity.

However, the group stressed that implementation must be “strategic, transparent, and balanced,” ensuring that short-term relief measures are complemented by long-term solutions such as energy diversification, improved logistics efficiency, and sustainable transport systems.

CCCI also outlined key safeguards to ensure equitable impact, including regular consultations with the private sector and transport groups, targeted support programs such as subsidies and access to affordable credit for MSMEs, and strict monitoring of fuel prices and inflation with transparent public reporting.

The chamber emphasized the need for close coordination among national agencies, local government units, and the private sector to ensure timely and effective implementation of these measures.

It also urged Cebu’s business community to take proactive steps, including optimizing operations, managing resources prudently, adopting cost-saving measures, and investing in innovation to reduce dependence on imports and enhance competitiveness.

“By working together—with discipline, cooperation, and a shared vision—Cebu can remain adaptive and emerge stronger from this crisis,” the chamber said. / KOC