CCCI boosts Cebu firms’ shift to circular economy

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has strengthened Cebu’s push for sustainable and resilient business models after completing its first in-country circular economy training.

The program was held with the Asean Circular Economy Business Alliance (Aceba) and supported by the Switch-Asia Program of the European Union. It brought together more than 20 companies from food processing, hospitality, shipbuilding, and manufacturing.

Turning ideas into action

Organizers said the training went beyond awareness by turning circular economy ideas into clear business actions. Participants learned tools to reduce resource use, cut operating costs, and prepare for stricter sustainability standards across Asean markets.

A circular economy is a way of doing business where materials are used longer through reuse, repair, and recycling. It moves away from the “take–make–dispose” model to reduce waste, lower costs, and get more value from the same resources.

For companies, this approach is not only about protecting the environment. It also helps manage supply risks, control expenses, and stay competitive as sustainability rules and customer expectations increase.

Framework for businesses

A key outcome of the training was the introduction of Aceba’s SADI Framework—Stocktake, Ambition, Delivery, and Integration. The framework gives companies a step-by-step guide to include circular practices in products, processes, and supply chains.

Business leaders were guided on how to spot inefficiencies, set clear sustainability targets, and apply circular practices in daily operations. Through interactive sessions, participants explored opportunities in energy efficiency, sustainable packaging, industrial symbiosis, and responsible production.

Industry experts Thomas Thomas of Araiba Sdn Bhd and international circular economy specialist Rene Van Berkel shared regional case studies. These showed how circular strategies can create new income, improve brand value, and strengthen supply chains.

Alan Magusara of Tsuneishi Technical Services Inc. said the training stressed the need for teamwork. “Circular economy is a good initiative, but it requires all stakeholders to embrace it. Starting small today can build momentum for long-term impact,” he said.

Preparing Cebu for competition

CCCI said the program supports its efforts to help Cebu businesses compete in a sustainability-driven market. The chamber added that the initiative positions Cebu as a potential leader in the Philippines and Southeast Asia’s move toward a circular economy. / KOC