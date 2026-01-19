CCCI calls for experience-driven tourism

CEBU’s tourism industry leaders are urging a shift from destination marketing toward experience-driven development, warning that promotion alone will not be enough to sustain growth as competition for global travelers intensifies.

Jay Yuvallos, president of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Cebu must prioritize visitor experience, cultural integration, and service quality alongside branding campaigns that position the province as a leading leisure and business destination.

“Tourism cannot thrive on promotion alone,” Yuvallos said in an interview during SunStar Cebu’s Beyond the Headlines. “The challenge is connecting culture, services, transport, and small businesses into one seamless ecosystem that visitors can easily access.”

Cebu has ramped up destination promotion through festivals, meetings and incentives events, and cultural showcases, with initiatives led by groups such as the Cebu City Tourism Commission. However, industry stakeholders said gaps persist in integrating local enterprises, improving digital access to tourism products, and ensuring reliable transport systems.

Yuvallos said tourism development remains fragmented, limiting economic spillovers to micro, small, and medium enterprises such as souvenir makers, tour operators, and service providers. He added that technology-enabled access to information and experiences is increasingly critical to Cebu’s competitiveness.

While acknowledging structural challenges, including mobility and infrastructure constraints, Yuvallos cited ongoing efforts to develop new tourism products and destinations in coordination with the Department of Tourism.

Addressing these gaps is urgent as Cebu seeks to attract higher-value visitors and sustain growth beyond the post-pandemic recovery, he said, warning that the province risks losing ground to regional rivals offering more integrated and predictable visitor journeys.

New branding

Meanwhile, the Cebu Provincial Tourism Office on Jan. 15 began consulting industry stakeholders and key partners on a proposed new branding for the province as part of efforts to reposition Cebu’s tourism sector in the post-pandemic period.

Provincial Tourism Officer Rowena Lu Y. Montecillo said the consultations are part of an ongoing rebranding process aimed at aligning Cebu’s tourism identity with current market realities while incorporating local perspectives.

Montecillo said tourism remains a priority of the provincial government under the administration of Pamela S. Baricuatro, adding that the inclusive branding exercise underscores the sector’s role in economic recovery and growth.

During the session, stakeholders reviewed proposed branding concepts and shared creative ideas and concerns. Participants emphasized that the next tourism campaign should authentically reflect Cebu’s character as defined by Cebuanos, while also targeting specific market niches.

Officials said feedback from the consultations will be considered as the province refines its branding framework ahead of a broader rollout of its tourism campaign. (KOC)