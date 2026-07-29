CCCI champions design for growth

BUSINESSES should treat design as a strategic business tool rather than an aesthetic consideration to improve competitiveness, innovation and long-term value creation, a top official of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) said.

Speaking at the Cebu Business Month (CBM) 2026 Good Design. Good Business. Summit, on July 17, 2026, CCCI president Regan Rex T. King said every business reflects design decisions—from how products and services are delivered to how organizations operate—and that these choices ultimately determine business performance.

“For a long time, design was treated as a final layer in the business process,” King said. “We now understand that this perspective is incomplete. Design is not decoration. It is a strategic discipline that shapes performance, competitiveness and long-term value.”

The summit, held at The Studio in Oakridge Business Park, marked the final major event of this year’s CBM and highlighted the role of design in building more resilient and sustainable enterprises.

King said the chamber’s Lead AMUST with Impact agenda aims to strengthen Cebu’s competitiveness by encouraging businesses to go beyond traditional growth drivers such as capital, technology and market access.

He said companies should also focus on designing better systems, workspaces and business models, arguing that these determine whether investments translate into sustained economic value.

Circular economy

The chamber also underscored the growing importance of the circular economy, describing it as a shift toward designing products and systems for longevity, adaptability and regeneration rather than simply addressing waste management.

The summit featured speakers from Woha Architects, landscape architect Paulo Alcazaren and The Regenesis Project, who discussed projects integrating environmental sustainability with commercial viability. Afternoon sessions focused on strengthening the business sustainability of architects, designers and other creative professionals.

King said retaining creative talent and building sustainable design enterprises are essential to preserving Cebu’s competitiveness.

“Good design is good business. Good business must be responsible business, and responsible business is increasingly the foundation of a circular economy,” he said. / KOC