CCCI honors Aboitiz Group as ‘Captain of Industry’

IN A night of celebration and recognition, the Aboitiz Group stood tall among Cebu’s business trailblazers at the 120-year Gala Night hosted by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

This, as the CCCI acknowledged the conglomerate in its event, themed “Recognizing Cebu’s Business Trailblazers,” as one of the Captains of Industry: High Impact in Cebu.

The distinction was bestowed upon the Aboitiz Group in acknowledgment of its extraordinary journey from a humble family enterprise to one of the Philippines’ largest and most diverse conglomerates. Originating from Cebu, the Aboitiz Group has been a pioneer in the inter-island shipping industry, nurturing homegrown businesses, and assuming a captain of industry role in sectors ranging from power, shipbuilding, banking and financial services, food, infrastructure, construction, to real estate development.

Anton Perdices, senior vice president and chief operating officer of AboitizPower Distribution Utilities, as well as director, president and chairman of Aboitiz Construction, accepted the award on behalf of the Aboitiz Group during the ceremony.

The honor is a testament to the indomitable spirit, ingenuity, and resilience of the business leaders within the Aboitiz Group, who have played a pivotal role in propelling Cebu into a more competitive and dynamic player in the global economic landscape, the group said in a statement.

“The Cebu Chamber award is a testament that the Aboitiz Group has roots that are deeply embedded in Cebu. The accolade recognizes the conglomerate’s significant contributions to various industries, making it a symbol of innovation, resilience, and leadership,” Perdices said.

Oldest business group

CCCI, celebrating its 120th year, stands as the oldest and most esteemed local business membership organization in the Philippines, with close to a thousand member companies from various sectors, including Industry, Trade, Service, ICT, and Sectoral Business Associations. CCCI has consistently held its vision as “the Engine of Cebu’s Business Growth and Competitiveness in the global economy.” Serving as the voice of Cebu’s business communities, the chamber remains committed to fostering growth and sustainability.

The recognition of the Aboitiz Group as a Captain of Industry aligns perfectly with CCCI’s mission to honor those whose pioneering pursuits have propelled Cebu, establishing it as an investment gateway in the Asia Pacific. As both entities continue their respective journeys, they said the acknowledgment serves as a testament to the enduring impact of Aboitiz in shaping Cebu’s economic landscape for over a century.