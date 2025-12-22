CCCI installs rainwater system to cut flood risk

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) is moving from advocacy to action on flood mitigation with the installation of a rainwater catchment system, as the business community steps up efforts to protect investments and economic activity from climate-related disruptions.

The chamber said the facility installed outside CCCI’s building at the North Reclamation Area, is part of its Flood Hero Cebu Movement, which calls for a multi-sector approach to reducing flood risks that affect businesses, livelihoods and urban infrastructure.

“This is more than an installation. It is a statement,” CCCI president Jay Y. Yuvallos said. “Flooding impacts our economy, our people and the city’s future. Action is urgent.”

Launched in September, the Flood Hero Cebu Movement promotes waterway protection and sustainable urban practices as key to maintaining Cebu’s competitiveness as a business and investment destination.

The facility uses EcoBloc, a German-engineered stormwater management system designed to capture rainwater, recharge groundwater and reduce surface flooding, while making stored water available for irrigation and industrial use.

CCCI vice president for Business Development Bernard Sia said the system costs about P30,000 to P40,000, can be installed up to 80 percent faster than conventional methods and requires minimal excavation.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, who attended the installation, said the city is considering deploying similar systems across barangays to capture stormwater at scale.

Business leaders said the initiative highlights how private-sector solutions can complement public efforts to address flooding, a growing risk to Cebu’s economy. / KOC