CCCI joins nationwide push against corruption

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and members of the broader Cebu business community have declared their unified stance against corruption, warning that the systemic problem continues to distort fair competition, discourage investment and weigh heavily on compliant businesses.

In a collective statement released Sunday, September 21, 2025, Cebu business leaders said corruption is not merely a moral issue but a practical one that undermines governance and inclusive economic growth.

They noted that dishonest practices increase the cost of doing business, put ethical entrepreneurs at a disadvantage, and erode investor confidence.

“Corruption has become systemic, and addressing it requires systemic reform,” the group said. “It is not enough to punish the corrupt; we must transform the systems that allow corruption to persist.”

The chamber called on government to strengthen mechanisms of accountability and introduce more transparent processes that protect ethical businesses and level the playing field.

At the same time, business leaders pledged to uphold strict ethical standards in their own operations, refusing to engage in corrupt practices while promoting a culture of integrity.

They also expressed support for reforms that promote transparency, accountability and integrity in both public and private institutions, noting that sustained good governance will drive competitiveness and attract investments into Cebu and the Philippines.

“The Cebu business community is ready to be a partner in this journey by advocating for anti-corruption measures, supporting governance initiatives, and working with civil society to build a more honest future,” the statement added.

The move aligns Cebu’s private sector with nationwide calls for stronger anti-corruption measures as businesses seek to ensure that economic growth remains fair, inclusive, and sustainable. (KOC)