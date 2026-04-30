CCCI kicks off CBM 2026 as Cebu eyes growth despite risks

THE launch of Cebu Business Month (CBM) 2026 comes at a critical time for Philippine businesses, with rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East adding to global economic uncertainty, organizers said as Cebu positions itself as a resilient and investment-ready hub.

CBM 2026 overall chairman Bryan Yap said the initiative serves as a “movement” to mobilize Cebu’s business community amid external risks and shifting global conditions.

“Despite the uncertainties, we have put together a rich calendar of events,” Yap said during the launch, on April 24, 2026, emphasizing that the program aims to unite investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to strengthen Cebu’s competitiveness.

Yap described Cebu as being at a “defining moment,” where decisions on collaboration, investment, and innovation will shape its long-term trajectory. He said CBM 2026 is intended to ensure growth is coordinated and inclusive, bringing together sectors ranging from tourism and digital industries to creative enterprises and young professionals.

“Tonight is not just a launch. It is a signal — a declaration that Cebu will not wait for the future to happen to it; we will shape it together,” he added.

The timing of the event underscores the need for stronger local economic platforms as global disruptions — including tensions affecting key trade routes and energy markets — create ripple effects for businesses.

Meanwhile, Regan Rex King, president of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), said CBM continues to serve as a platform to translate collaboration into concrete outcomes.

“We are not simply launching a calendar of events. We are launching a bigger invitation — for Cebu to come together,” King said.

Investment hub

CCCI is positioning Cebu as more than a tourism destination, highlighting its capacity as an investment hub supported by talent, connectivity, and a collaborative business environment. He added that CBM plays a key role in addressing structural challenges such as energy security, sustainability, digital transformation, infrastructure, and workforce readiness.

“Growth must be intentional, resilient, and shared,” King said, noting that CBM 2026 will focus on measurable outcomes, including investments, partnerships, and expanded global visibility for Cebu.

Jaime Luga emphasized the need for stronger storytelling and sustained collaboration to amplify Cebu’s position locally and internationally.

“What we launched is only the beginning. The real work will come from how we continue to move together, push boundaries, and turn vision into action,” Luga said.

CBM, now in its 30th year, began in 1991 as Cebu Business Day and was later expanded into a month-long series of events under Presidential Proclamation 748. It has since evolved into a multi-sector platform that convenes businesses, government, and stakeholders to drive economic initiatives.

For 2026, CBM will run across several months, featuring key events such as the Investment and Entrepreneurship Summit, Technology and Innovation Forum, Tourism and Mice Summit, and youth-focused programs, alongside business matching and networking activities. / KOC