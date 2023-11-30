CCCI lauds 6 CEOs

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) recognized exemplary individuals for their contributions to Cebu’s business community during its annual Grand Chamber Awards and Fellowship on Wednesday evening, Nov. 29, 2023 at Marco Polo Hotel in Cebu City.

CCCI president Charles Kenneth Co said the Grand Chamber Awards has become CCCI’s tradition recognizing outstanding individuals, families, institutions and business leaders who have helped shape the dynamic economic landscape of Cebu.

The 2023 Grand Chamber Awards gave out six highly esteemed and coveted awards, namely Entrepreneur of the Year, Socially Responsible Entrepreneur, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, MSME of the Year, Countryside Entrepreneur of the Year, and Technopreneur of the Year.

The most prestigious award, Entrepreneur of the Year went to Ray Go Manigsaca, chief executive officer (CEO) of AppleOne Properties Inc.

Pio Castillo Jr., CEO of International Pharmaceuticals Inc. received the Socially Responsible Entrepreneur award; while Shannen Keisha, president of Mezzo Hotel was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Meanwhile, the MSME of the Year award went to Jennifer Ong, CEO of Cebu Cardinal Bakeshop. Philip Señora VII, CEO of Siargao’s Bounty Seafoods Corp., was named Countryside Entrepreneur of the Year. The Technopreneur of the Year award was given to Gerald Yuvallos, CEO of Atox Business Solutions.

Special recognitions for government line agencies were given by the CCCI to the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Trade and Industry, AFOS Foundation for Entrepreneurial Development Cooperation, and USAID SPEED.