CCCI launches Bogo City Chapter to boost local business growth

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) formally inducted the Bogo City Chapter during its 3rd General Membership Meeting on Aug. 27, 2024, at bai Hotel Cebu.

The event was attended by 15 founding officers, marking the official establishment of the new chapter aimed at strengthening Bogo City’s business sector.

Rosalina Domingo, the chapter’s president, leads the Bogo City Chapter, which consists of 45 member companies from various sectors, including trade, services and manufacturing.

The chapter’s leadership team includes Gabrielle Cassandra J. Sanchez as vice president, Stella Dela Rama as vice president for Finance and Administration, James Bake Masong as vice president for External Affairs and Relations, and Jonathan Dadley as vice president for Membership Promotions and Relations.

Other key officers include Blake Go and Cham Hermosa as vice presidents for Business Development and Management Services, with Lucia Nailon serving as the board secretary.

The chapter’s trustees represent a diverse array of industries. Those representing manufacturing include Lyndon Acusar, Luis Asierto, lawyer Carlo Jose Martinez and others. Representatives from the trade sector include Manuel Sanchez Jr. and Renato Co, while service sector representatives include Kurt Mier and Dr. Kim Cabatana.

Martinez was appointed as the CCCI Bogo City executive director.

The Bogo City Chapter said its primary goal is to mobilize the local business community, create a favorable environment for businesses to thrive, advocate for economic policies and contribute to the overall development of Bogo City.

Known as “The Investment Destination of the North,” Bogo City is located on the northeastern coast of Cebu province, with a population of about 90,000 and an even larger daytime population.

The city’s growing economy is evidenced by the presence of 13 commercial banks, popular fast-food chains and a mid-sized mall. Bogo is also emerging as a preferred residential area, attracting both national and local housing developers catering to the middle class.

With support from the CCCI, the Bogo City Chapter plans to expand its membership and implement programs to enhance the capabilities of its members. The chapter is positioned to play a key role in advancing business growth and fostering economic development in the region. / KOC