CCCI launches global training hub

THE Cebu business community is positioning itself as a hub for world-class learning. The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) recently announced the launch of the Human Interaction Laboratory Program (HIL-1), a behavioral science and management program offered at only two US universities and, for the first time, in the Philippines.

CCCI president Jay Yuvallos on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, said the program represents a major step in raising the quality of executive and professional training in Cebu, supporting its vision of transforming the city into a “center for excellence” in business and leadership.

The HIL is a three-and-a-half-day intensive course that blends behavioral science theory and practice to improve personal and professional effectiveness. Taught for more than 40 years in Stanford University and American University, the program is now expanding into Asia through Cebu.

“This is not about increasing your top line, but about improving personal and professional effectiveness, solving complex problems and ultimately driving organizational growth,” said Dr. Brian To, senior fellow at the Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania and the program’s lead facilitator. “It’s a proven program that engages both the personal and professional dimensions of business leaders and we are bringing it to Cebu because the same management challenges faced in Europe and North America are also present in Asia.”

Experiential learning

Unlike traditional seminars, the HIL-1 is an experiential learning program rooted in business, anthropology, communication, artificial intelligence and behavioral science. It provides a safe and structured space where participants explore real-time group processes, reflect on their own values and behaviors and examine how interpersonal dynamics shape leadership, collaboration

and decision-making.

HIL-1’s objectives include helping participants strengthen emotional intelligence, improve communication and understand how individuals influence and are influenced by group behavior. The course also applies to practical challenges such as understanding customer behavior, driving brand loyalty and navigating complex business problems.

Participants are expected to leave the program with enhanced interpersonal communication skills, sharpened critical thinking, and renewed confidence, skills seen as vital for professionals in leadership, management, coaching, consulting and organizational development roles.

Schedule

The first Philippine run of HIL will be held on Oct. 23–26. Orientation is set for Oct. 23, followed by full-day sessions from Oct. 24 to 26. To ensure focus and depth, participants are advised to set aside other professional or personal commitments for the program’s duration.

To, described by Forbes as “one of Asia’s greatest thinkers,” will facilitate the sessions. A graduate of Harvard, Stanford, Wharton, HEC Paris and Oxford, To has taught at top universities worldwide and received numerous awards for his contributions to business and education.

CSR

The program is not intended as a commercial venture. Proceeds will benefit the Simply Share Foundation and CCCI’s own learning initiatives, including its annual Business Month. In past Asian runs, the program has raised funds for the Philippine General Hospital and the International Red Cross.

Yuvallos said introducing HIL aligns with the chamber’s long-term vision of developing “world-class enterprises, a world-class business community and world-class people.” He stressed that bringing globally benchmarked programs to Cebu elevates its reputation as a hub for advanced business training and thought leadership.

“This opportunity allows us to anchor our learning sessions on world-class offerings,” Yuvallos said. “By institutionalizing programs like this, we can build Cebu’s reputation as a true center of excellence.”

The HIL will also complement CCCI’s broader knowledge agenda, which includes its upcoming Economic Briefing 3.0 that will tackle opportunities and risks in the Philippine economy in 2026. / KOC