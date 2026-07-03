CCCI, MCCI hail PH income upgrade

BUSINESS groups in Cebu welcomed the Philippines’ elevation to upper middle-income economy status by the World Bank, saying that the milestone strengthens the country’s investment appeal but stressed that its benefits must translate into better jobs, higher incomes and improved living standards for ordinary Filipinos.

The World Bank upgraded the Philippines to upper middle-income country (UMIC) status after its gross national income (GNI) per capita reached $4,850 in 2025, surpassing the $4,636 threshold.

The Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev) attributed the reclassification to sustained economic growth and structural reforms, with the economy expanding by an average of 5.8 percent from 2021 to 2025.

‘Milestone worth recognizing’

In a statement, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) described the upgrade as “a milestone worth recognizing,” saying it reflected the combined efforts of government, the private sector and the Filipino people in building a stronger and more resilient economy.

The chamber said the higher economic classification presents opportunities to attract more investments, enhance the country’s competitiveness and create quality jobs.

However, CCCI cautioned that the new status “should be viewed with both optimism and realism.”

“A higher economic classification does not automatically translate into a better quality of life for every Filipino,” said CCCI president Regan Rex King, noting that many families continue to grapple with rising costs, income disparities and limited opportunities.

CCCI said business groups, together with government, should focus on creating an environment where businesses of all sizes can thrive through policy advocacy, business development and stronger public-private partnerships.

“Our shared goal should be to strengthen the middle class, empower entrepreneurs, increase productivity, and ensure that economic progress benefits every Filipino,” he said.

The Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) echoed the sentiment, saying the reclassification reflects improving economic performance, stronger GNI and sustained growth that have boosted investor confidence despite global uncertainties.

Tangible benefits

MCCI president Barbara “Bambi” Gothong-Tan said the country’s new status remains “largely a macroeconomic milestone” unless it results in tangible improvements in people’s daily lives.

“For ordinary Filipinos, the real measure of success is whether this translates into better jobs, higher incomes, lower inflation, affordable food and housing, quality education, and accessible healthcare,” Gothong-Tan said.

She added that many households continue to struggle with the rising cost of living, meaning the gains from economic growth have yet to be fully felt.

Gothong-Tan also noted that the Philippines could gradually receive less concessional financing and development assistance as a result of its higher income classification.

She said this underscores the need for the government to maintain fiscal discipline, improve the ease of doing business, continue investing in infrastructure and accelerate reforms that attract private investments and generate quality employment.

“For the business community, this milestone presents an opportunity to position the Philippines as a more competitive investment destination,” she said.

Stability

Meanwhile, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the World Bank’s decision underscores the importance of preserving macroeconomic stability and sustaining structural reforms.

The BSP said it remains focused on managing inflation to protect households’ purchasing power, maintaining adequate international reserves, ensuring a sound banking system capable of supporting economic growth, and modernizing payment systems to facilitate faster and safer transactions.

DEPDev Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said the reclassification confirms the resilience of the Philippine economy despite global and domestic shocks.

“This confirms the resilience of the Philippine economy. Despite global and domestic shocks, we have relentlessly pursued inclusive growth, strengthened fundamentals, and remained on track with our development agenda,” Balisacan said.

Improve credit profile

He said the new classification is expected to improve the country’s credit profile, strengthen investor confidence and expand access to financing and higher-quality investments that create better jobs.

Balisacan acknowledged, however, that significant challenges remain.

“We acknowledge that income disparities persist, and many continue to face economic difficulties. Our priority is to ensure that growth becomes more inclusive, and that its benefits reach all Filipinos,” he said.

The economic chief also credited overseas Filipino workers for contributing to the country’s higher GNI through remittances but emphasized that the government’s long-term goal is to create enough quality jobs at home so that working abroad becomes “a choice, not a necessity.”

The Philippines’ new income classification comes as the country prepares to serve as Asean Chair in 2026, which the government said provides an opportunity to showcase its economic progress and attract more investments. / KOC