CCCI, MCCI vow unity, support in quake recovery

CEBU’S leading business organizations pledged solidarity and mobilization to support recovery efforts after a powerful earthquake rattled the province on September 30, 2025, disrupting communities and raising concerns over business continuity.

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) released separate statements on Wednesday, October 1, expressing sympathy for affected families, commending rescue and relief workers, and underscoring the private sector’s role in restoring stability in the aftermath of the disaster.

“Our thoughts are with those who have experienced loss, disruption, or displacement due to the tremors,” the CCCI said. “The Cebu business community has always been resilient, and we are confident that together, we will recover and rebuild stronger.”

CCCI said it is closely coordinating with local governments, disaster response agencies, and volunteer groups to provide immediate relief and support long-term recovery. The chamber also announced plans to launch a focused program to help affected enterprises regain stability and resume operations with access to guidance and resources.

The MCCI echoed similar sentiments, calling on its members to activate disaster preparedness protocols and to prioritize employee safety and welfare.

“We urge companies to place the safety, security, and well-being of their employees at the forefront of all actions,” the chamber said. “Cebu has endured hardships before — and Cebu will endure again. Together, we shall overcome.”

Both chambers highlighted the importance of vigilance and calm, urging residents and businesses to follow official advisories, prepare for possible aftershocks and support their neighbors and communities in need. They also praised first responders, including disaster risk reduction teams, medical personnel and volunteers, for their swift and tireless efforts to save lives.

As the province confronts the aftermath of the earthquake, the business chambers stressed that unity and cooperation across sectors will be critical in rebuilding and restoring confidence. (KOC)