CCCI mourns death of young entrepreneur, calls for stronger road safety reforms

The chamber said Cheng represented the promise and dynamism of Cebu’s next generation of entrepreneurs, noting that his drive to build and contribute at a young age reflected the energy sustaining the province’s business sector.

“This senseless tragedy highlights the urgent need to strengthen accountability, road safety, and the protection of human life,” the chamber said, as it called for fairness and justice for the victims and a swift, transparent, and impartial investigation to ensure accountability under the law.

Road safety policy

CCCI also said the incident underscores long-standing gaps in road safety policy, enforcement, and infrastructure, noting that road accidents continue to result in the loss of lives, property, and livelihoods across communities.

The chamber urged both local and national governments to take coordinated and decisive action to improve road safety through policy reform, effective enforcement, and safer infrastructure, stressing that the issue goes beyond individual discipline.

CCCI also emphasized the need to prioritize pedestrian safety, calling for concrete and sustained efforts to reclaim sidewalks and public walkways for their intended use.

Clear and unobstructed sidewalks, the chamber said, are essential safety infrastructure that reduces risk and prevents pedestrians from being forced onto dangerous roadways.

“Road safety is not solely a matter of enforcement; it is a matter of design, governance, and shared responsibility,” CCCI said, adding that honoring the memory of those lost requires meaningful and lasting reforms to make streets safer for everyone.

The chamber expressed hope that the incident would serve as a wake-up call leading to sustained action to prevent similar tragedies in the future. (KOC)