CCCI names hotel exec as CBM 2027 chair

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has appointed Josef Victor Chiongbian as overall chairman of Cebu Business Month (CBM) 2027, tapping a hospitality executive to lead efforts to promote business growth, investment and industry collaboration in Cebu.

CCCI announced his appointment on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026.

Chiongbian is the general manager of Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, where he oversees operations and strategic direction, including the property’s positioning as an airport hotel and leisure destination in Mactan.

He has more than 19 years of experience in hotel management, operations, sales, marketing and guest services. His career began in front office operations before progressing to leadership roles covering banquets and catering, food and beverage, sales and marketing and overall hotel operations.

Before taking his current post, he served as sales and marketing head of an international serviced residence brand.

As CBM 2027 chairman, Chiongbian will lead the event’s organizing team in bringing together Cebu’s business community and strengthening partnerships across industries.

The annual business month initiative serves as a platform to highlight Cebu’s enterprise, talent and investment opportunities while reinforcing the province’s competitiveness as a business and innovation destination. / KOC