CCCI names Regan King as new president

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has elected Regan Rex T. King as its 52nd president, succeeding immediate past president Jay Yuvallos.

King is a seasoned executive with decades of experience across the transportation, automotive, logistics, insurance and security industries. He currently serves as chief operating officer of 6R Mercantile Inc., general manager of RDAK Transport Inc., and managing director of RDAK Global Motors Inc., among other roles.

Within CCCI, King has built an extensive leadership portfolio. He previously served as board trustee, vice president for Business Advocacy and Policy, vice president for Cebu Business Mobilization, chairman of Cebu Business Month 2024, and chairman for Disaster Risk Reduction and Coordination.

In a statement, CCCI said King’s background in governance, operational management and community development positions him to advance the Chamber’s mandate of promoting responsible growth and deeper collaboration across sectors.

King is expected to focus on strategic advocacy, strengthening partnerships within Cebu’s business ecosystem, and reinforcing the Chamber’s role as a key voice in regional and national economic discussions. / KOC