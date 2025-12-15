CCCI ramps up international linkages

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) is intensifying efforts to deepen its global linkages as rising foreign interest positions Cebu as an emerging hub for trade, investment and international collaboration.

Pedro “Pete” Delantar, CCCI vice president for International Relations, said the chamber has created a new International Affairs Department this year to respond to growing inquiries from foreign companies, governments and trade organizations seeking partnerships in Cebu and the wider Central Visayas region.

“Cebu is now being noticed internationally,” Delantar said. “Our goal is to ensure that the local business community is globally competitive and well-positioned to engage with international partners.”

The new department is tasked with developing and executing international trade missions, forging global partnerships and pursuing strategic initiatives that support economic growth, trade expansion and foreign direct investment. It also provides advisory services to CCCI members on international trade regulations, market entry strategies and emerging global business opportunities.

Delantar said global trade and investment dynamics have shifted significantly over the past two decades. While investors previously focused largely on market access and cost efficiency, decision-making today increasingly factors in environmental practices, social conditions, political stability, labor availability and long-term economic prospects.

“In today’s environment, sustainability, governance and quality of life matter as much as traditional cost considerations,” he said.

He added that CCCI’s international agenda aligns with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including good health and well-being, quality education, decent work and economic growth, industry and innovation, sustainable cities, responsible consumption and global partnerships.

Courtesy visits, engagements

Since the department’s creation, CCCI has hosted courtesy visits and engagements with ambassadors and delegations from countries including Ukraine, Belgium, Italy, Turkey, Mexico, Brunei, Israel, Norway and South Korea, as well as officials from the United States Departments of Commerce and State. The chamber has also participated in cultural, business and investment-related activities with foreign governments and chambers.

To further strengthen global engagement, CCCI has rolled out inbound and outbound trade missions, including an upcoming mission to Japan scheduled for Feb. 25 to 28, 2026. The delegation will attend a healthcare, technology and wellness exhibition and conduct benchmarking visits to Tokyo’s flood control systems as Cebu explores solutions to climate-related infrastructure challenges.

Delantar said CCCI’s international initiatives cover not only Cebu but also neighboring provinces such as Bohol, underscoring a regional approach to attracting investment and fostering cross-border collaboration.

“This is a long-term effort,” he said. “International affairs will be a key pillar of the chamber’s strategy as we work to integrate Cebu more deeply into the global economy.” / KOC