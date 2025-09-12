CCCI reaffirms Cebu’s investor confidence

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) said Cebu remains a strong and trustworthy investment destination despite corruption issues at the national level that could tarnish the Philippines’ global image.

“Corruption at the national level undoubtedly affects how the Philippines is perceived, especially by investors who prioritize transparency, accountability, and good governance. These concerns create uncertainty, and rightfully so. Trust is the currency of business, and when it is compromised, confidence wavers,” the chamber said in a statement.

CCCI, however, stressed that Cebu presents a different narrative, citing strong local leadership, an engaged private sector and a values-driven business community as drivers of investor confidence.

“While headlines may raise red flags, Cebu stands out as a beacon of resilience, integrity and investor confidence, and more and more global stakeholders are taking notice,” the group added.

The chamber said Cebu has the fundamentals that attract investors, strategic location, expanding infrastructure, a highly skilled workforce and a culture of entrepreneurship along with an environment shaped by collaboration and credibility.

“Beyond our branding ‘Invest in Cebu, Prosper in Paradise,’ is a call to action. When you invest in Cebu, you are investing in a place where business thrives alongside quality of life, where innovation meets impact, and where growth is anchored on trust and purpose,” CCCI said.

The group emphasized its continuing programs to support MSMEs, promote ethical business practices, and drive innovation through digital transformation and market linkage initiatives.

“Corruption may cast a shadow, but Cebu is the light. And through CCCI’s leadership and deep partnerships, we are building a future where businesses thrive, grow and truly prosper in paradise,” the chamber said. / KOC