CCCI rolls out low-cost membership for micro firms

MICRO entrepreneurs in Cebu can now gain easier access to business networks, training programs and market opportunities following the launch of a lower-cost membership program by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

The new Micro Enterprise Membership Program offers qualified entrepreneurs a Chamber membership for an introductory annual fee of P3,360, broadening access to resources that can help strengthen and expand small businesses.

CCCI said the initiative aims to make Chamber membership more inclusive by reaching micro enterprises, which often face difficulties in building business connections, accessing learning opportunities and expanding market linkages despite their significant contribution to the local economy.

“Micro enterprises are an important part of Cebu’s business ecosystem. Through this new membership offering, CCCI aims to create more opportunities for micro entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and access resources that can help strengthen and grow their businesses,” said Hermie Go, CCCI vice president for chamber growth.

Members will gain access to the Chamber’s network of entrepreneurs, suppliers, industry leaders and potential business partners, as well as seminars and workshops covering entrepreneurship, marketing, finance, digital transformation and other business development topics.

The program also allows members to promote their products and services through Chamber activities, collaborate with fellow businesses, and receive updates on industry trends, government policies and business opportunities.

CCCI said joining the organization also enhances the credibility of micro enterprises by associating them with a business group that has served Cebu’s business community for more than 120 years.

The membership program is open to businesses with total assets of P3 million or below. Applicants must also be registered with the Department of Trade and Industry or the Securities and Exchange Commission and hold a valid business permit and Bureau of Internal Revenue Certificate of Registration (Form 2303).

CCCI said the initiative supports efforts to strengthen the country’s micro, small and medium enterprises by improving their access to business support systems, helping them become more resilient and competitive. / KOC