THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the Small Business Corporation (SB Corp) have formalized a multi-year partnership aimed at improving access to financing and business support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Cebu.

The agreement, which builds on an earlier memorandum of agreement signed between SB Corp and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) in Manila, was highlighted during a gathering of regional directors from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao on November 27, 2026, at Radisson RED Cebu in Mandaue City.

CCCI President Regan Rex King said the partnership comes as local businesses continue to face increasing operating expenses, including rising fuel and electricity costs and wage adjustments, which have placed additional pressure on MSMEs.

King noted that some businesses struggle to fulfill purchase orders because of limited working capital, particularly when customers take 30 to 60 days to settle payments.

He said improving access to financing would help businesses sustain operations, meet production demands, and manage cash flow while waiting for payments from clients.

SB Corp President Robert C. Bastillo said the partnership seeks to strengthen support for established and growth-oriented enterprises, particularly those involved in manufacturing supply chains, retail, services, and exports.

He emphasized the importance of directing financial assistance toward businesses with the capacity to expand their operations, generate employment, and contribute to economic activity.

Bastillo also said SB Corp’s Visayas group maintains its largest regional loan portfolio, with a significant portion allocated to businesses in Cebu and Cebu City.

He added that helping MSMEs properly assess and adjust their prices based on actual increases in operating costs is important in managing business sustainability and preventing unnecessary price increases that could further contribute to inflation.

Under the agreement, SB Corp will provide CCCI with updated information on its financing programs, application templates, documentary checklists, qualified resource persons, and a designated focal person, identified as Director Bong, to address inquiries and facilitate referrals from interested businesses.

CCCI, meanwhile, will promote SB Corp’s financing programs among its approximately 1000 member companies and the wider Cebu business community.

The chamber will also coordinate online and face-to-face orientations and briefings to help business owners understand the available financing options and application requirements.

Both organizations will work with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to facilitate the submission of application documents and ensure that the financing programs respond to the actual needs and operating conditions of local enterprises.

King expressed hope that the partnership would help address the financial constraints faced by MSMEs and strengthen Cebu’s business environment, particularly as the province works to improve its competitiveness and attract further investments.

The initiative is expected to provide local enterprises with greater access to financing and institutional support, although its impact will depend on how effectively eligible businesses are reached and assisted in accessing the available programs. (ABC)