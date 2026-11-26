THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has called on the Cebu City Government to defer proposed increases in local taxes, fees and charges under its 2026 Local Revenue Code, urging the local government to improve collection efficiency, rationalize spending and explore alternative revenue sources instead.

In a position paper, the business group said additional tax burdens could further weaken enterprises, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are already facing rising operating costs, higher utility and logistics expenses, subdued consumer spending and narrowing profit margins.

“For many enterprises, the immediate concern is no longer expansion, but survival,” CCCI said, warning that additional financial obligations could force businesses to scale down operations, reduce their workforce or

permanently close.

Not economically appropriate

The Chamber said the timing of the proposed increases was not economically appropriate, given the limited capacity of businesses to absorb additional costs.

It also cautioned that higher taxes could undermine the city’s revenue base if they accelerate business closures, reduce employment and constrain economic activity.

“Our position is clear: This is not the time to impose additional tax and fee increases. This is the time for the Cebu City Government to demonstrate that it can collect better, spend more wisely, manage public resources more efficiently and deliver the services that taxpayers rightfully expect,” it said.

Instead of increasing tax rates, CCCI recommended that the city maximize existing revenue sources through improved collection systems, more accurate business and property assessments, stronger compliance monitoring and measures to address revenue leakages.

It also urged the local government to generate income from city-owned properties and assets through transparent leasing and concession arrangements, explore public-private partnerships for revenue-generating infrastructure, and rationalize government expenditures.

The Chamber said modernizing the Local Revenue Code should focus on improving tax administration, transparency and compliance rather than automatically translating into higher taxes and fees.

Comprehensive review

CCCI also called for a comprehensive review of the city’s revenue collections, expenditure priorities and public service delivery before imposing additional financial obligations on taxpayers.

It said the city should demonstrate how existing revenues are being allocated and whether these are translating into measurable improvements in healthcare, sanitation, waste management, public safety, traffic management and infrastructure.

The business group further recommended an independent economic impact assessment of the proposed revenue measures, covering their cumulative effects on businesses, investments, employment and consumers.

The assessment should pay particular attention to MSMEs and sectors such as retail, food and agriculture, manufacturing, wholesale and distribution, transportation, and other services, it said.

CCCI also urged the city to compare its proposed tax and fee structure with those of neighboring local government units to determine the potential implications for investment competitiveness.

Transparency

The findings should be made public and used as the basis for determining the appropriateness and timing of future adjustments, it added.

On the review process, the Chamber called for the release of the complete draft ordinance, comparative schedules and supporting fiscal studies to allow stakeholders to examine the proposed changes.

It also sought clear explanations of the assumptions and computations behind the proposed adjustments, safeguards against conflicts of interest and preferential treatment, and meaningful consultations with affected sectors.

CCCI said it recognizes the city’s need to generate sufficient revenues to finance public services and infrastructure but stressed that fiscal sustainability should not come at the expense of business viability.

Businesses provide employment, support households and supply chains, attract investments and generate the economic activity that sustains local government revenues,

it said.

The Chamber said it remains open to working with the city government on a revenue framework that strengthens public finances while protecting the sustainability and competitiveness of Cebu’s business community. / KOC