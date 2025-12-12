CCCI starts work on innovation hub

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has begun developing a new 400-square-meter collaboration hub inside its headquarters, positioning the space as a physical hub for innovation and closer engagement among Cebu’s business community.

Architect Buck Richnold Sia, founder of Cebu-based Zubu Design Associates, described the Cebu Innovation Hub as the “physical manifestation” of the chamber’s drive to strengthen the Cebu business ecosystem.

Unveiled on Dec. 5, 2025, the project aims to begin full construction in January 2026. The Cebu Innovation Hub is located on the second floor of CCCI’s building at the North Reclamation Area, near Robinsons Galleria.

CCCI president Jay Yuvallos said the chamber has set aside P5 million initial seed money for this project.

“This center will be Cebu’s home for startups,” Yuvallos said. “We’ll offer co-working spaces, free-flowing coffee, pitching areas and collaboration programs for young entrepreneurs.”

Features

The second-floor facility will feature a multi-use collaboration area, meeting rooms, private workspaces, an events zone with tiered seating and a dedicated podcast studio.

Sia said the space is intended to serve CCCI members as well as other business chambers, industry groups and media partners.

“We want this to be a thriving area for the community to collaborate,” Sia said, noting that the environment is designed to accommodate small meetings, focused individual work and hybrid events.

Sound-reducing pods — each capable of lowering noise levels by up to 35 decibels — will allow users to hold virtual or private discussions without disrupting others.

The lobby and reception area will also be redesigned to showcase Cebu’s excellence through gallery displays and flexible spaces for board meetings and industry gatherings.

CCCI said the initiative reflects its commitment to building interconnected industry ecosystems, a direction reinforced by the chamber’s ongoing coordination with other Cebu business groups.

This initiative also complements the Philippine Innovation Awards and Filipinnovation Grants being implemented by the Department of Economy, Planning and Development, which also serves as the secretariat of the National Innovation Council.

The Cebu Innovation Hub is expected to open in the middle of 2026. / KOC