CCCI to launch P20M startup hub

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) will soon open a P20-million Innovation and Startup Hub to accelerate local entrepreneurship and link Cebu’s innovators with global markets.

CCCI president Jay Yuvallos announced the project during an economic forum, saying the hub will occupy the entire second floor of the CCCI’s building at the North Reclamation Area, near Robinsons Galleria.

“This center will be Cebu’s home for startups,” Yuvallos said. “We’ll offer co-working spaces, free-flowing coffee, pitching areas and collaboration programs for young entrepreneurs.”

The initiative complements the Philippine Innovation Awards and Filipinnovation Grants being implemented by the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development, which also serves as the Secretariat of the National Innovation Council.

Yuvallos said the chamber is raising an additional P15 million to complete the facility while seeking partnerships from local firms, local governments and academic institutions.

“We call it an open innovation hub because creativity can come from anywhere,” he said.

Forum panelists noted that Cebu’s innovation ecosystem must expand beyond consumption to production of digital tools, AI solutions, and tech exports.

“We are among the top consumers of tech—but we must also be producers,” said startup investor April Presillas.

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro welcomed the effort, saying innovation-led industries can diversify Cebu’s economy and generate high-value jobs.

“We have the talent,” she said. “What we need now is collaboration and vision.”

The new hub is expected to open within four months after groundbreaking, marking a major milestone in Cebu’s bid to become a startup capital of the Visayas. / KOC