CCCI to rate LGUs on business climate

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) will roll out a local government business environment scorecard to help improve ease of doing business across Cebu, following key insights from the latest Cebu CEO Survey.

Newly elected CCCI president Regan Rex King said the chamber will move “from insights to action” after the survey highlighted both strong business optimism and persistent structural challenges.

“After this survey, my team in the chamber will begin work on a critical next step — the local government business environment scorecard,” King said in a speech during the 50th anniversary celebration of Isla Lipana & Co. on Friday, March 6, 2026.

The proposed scorecard will evaluate and compare the business climate across Cebu’s municipalities and cities, providing an objective measure of how local governments support — or hinder — business growth.

King said the tool aims to encourage reforms by equipping local governments with data-driven insights on governance, regulatory efficiency and investment readiness.

“The rationale is simple — ease of doing business begins with effective governance,” he said.

The survey, conducted in partnership with Isla Lipana & Co./PwC Philippines, reflects strong confidence among Cebu’s business leaders despite economic uncertainties.

Bullish

Results show that 84 percent of CEOs expect revenue growth in the next 12 months, rising to 87 percent over the next three years, indicating sustained optimism in Cebu’s economic prospects.

However, respondents also flagged regulatory inefficiencies, infrastructure gaps and rising operational costs as continuing challenges to Cebu’s competitiveness.

King said addressing these constraints is essential as investments and talent become increasingly mobile.

“To be truly world-class, Cebu must address these challenges urgently,” he said. “Investments, talent and opportunity are mobile — we must not only keep pace, but lead.”

Beyond regulatory reforms, the chamber is also advocating greater collaboration between the private sector and local governments, as well as stronger investments in education and workforce development to sustain Cebu’s growth.

“World-class businesses are built by world-class talent,” King said. “Investment in education, upskilling and inclusive opportunities is strategic.”

The Cebu CEO Survey, launched in 2019, tracks the sentiment of business leaders in the province. During the pandemic, a special edition of the survey showed that 70 percent of businesses were able to rebound within six months, reflecting the resilience of Cebu’s private sector.

CCCI said the latest findings will guide future advocacy initiatives aimed at improving governance, strengthening the business climate and positioning Cebu as a globally competitive business hub. / KOC