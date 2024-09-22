CCCI to restart solo mothers project, eyes new partners

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) is seeking new partners to expand and continue its initiative on empowering solo mothers.

The CCCI launched years back an advocacy project aimed at equipping solo mothers with digital and life skills to help them scale up their ventures. However, the initiative has been paused, awaiting a new partner organization to assist the chamber in continuing its implementation.

“We are still looking for a new entity to partner for this project,” said CCCI president Jay Yuvallos, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 at the sidelines of the chamber’s Cebu Business Month Thanksgiving at SM Seaside City Cebu.

According to Yuvallos, the chamber chose to support solo mothers because they were unable to take on traditional eight-to-five jobs due to their caregiving responsibilities. Instead, many of them turned to selling, with a significant number experiencing increased productivity, sales and income as well as improved efficiency as a result of the technical skills they’ve learned from the chamber’s intervention.

“These changes are truly transformative,” he said.

The CCCI prexy noted that they’ve been pitching projects such as these to potential partner organizations including embassies to ensure their continuation and expansion.

“The chamber doesn’t need sponsors, we need partners,” said Yuvallos.

Through its partnership with the New Zealand Embassy in 2022, CCCI has already empowered around 150 solo mothers, equipping them with technical knowledge in ICT, along with skills in entrepreneurial mindset, effective communication and customer service.

These solo mothers were from various areas in Cebu Province namely Naga, Cordova, Balamban and Bantayan.

At that time, the New Zealand government poured in P2.5 million for this project. With the grant assistance, CCCI provided tablets and internet load cards to the participants to support them in their virtual training.

The program was supposed to be implemented from June 2019 to September 2021 but took a 10-month setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The format of the training shifted from face-to-face to virtual mode.

CCCI and the New Zealand government coordinated with the Department of Information and Communications Technology Visayas Cluster 2 office, local government units and CCCI chapters in the implementation of the project.

New Zealand ambassador Peter Kell was impressed at how these solo mothers gained confidence and became empowered because of the program. / KOC