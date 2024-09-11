CCCI, tourism players form ‘Cebu Mice Alliance’

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has led the creation of the Cebu Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) Alliance in a bid to elevate Cebu’s stature as a premier Mice destination.

In a Facebook post, CCCI said the Cebu Mice Alliance will “serve as a collaborative platform for both government and industry leaders to share knowledge, advocate for industry growth and foster a vibrant ecosystem that supports business events and conferences in Cebu.”

“By leveraging Cebu’s unique selling points, we envision creating a world-class Mice destination that attracts international and domestic events,” the chamber said.

The alliance will work to enhance Cebu’s Mice infrastructure, promote Cebu as a preferred Mice destination and develop innovative programs to meet the evolving needs of event organizers and attendees.

“We are confident that the Cebu Mice Alliance will drive economic growth, create jobs and showcase Cebu’s unique offerings to the world,” the chamber said.

The group’s first meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, was attended by 25 key stakeholders, both from the public and private sectors. These were Aboitiz-GMCAC, Bigseed Public Relations & Events Inc., Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, Cebu Alliance of Tour Operation Specialists, Cebu Asap Advertising and Events Corp., Cebu IT-BPM Organization, Cebu Pacific Air, Department of Tourism Central Visayas, Fashion And Design Industry, Kayakasia Philippines, Mandaue Chamber of Commerce And Industry, Mata Technologies Inc., Megaworld Hotels And Resorts, Nustar Resort & Casino, Philippines Airlines Inc., PRworks Inc., Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu, Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Incorporated, Republiq Group of Companies, Selracho, Sinulog Foundation Inc., SM Prime Holdings Inc., Sugbo Mercado Food Bazaar, Tours 7 and Universal Hotels And Resorts Inc.

The Cebu Mice Alliance was established following the 2024 Padayon Cebu: Tourism Forum held on July 3. The one-day event aimed to strengthen Cebu’s position as a key Mice destination.

In an interview on Wednesday, Sept. 11, CCCI president Jay Yuvallos said the immediate goal of the alliance is to make an inventory of assets of Cebu concerning Mice and do strategic planning.

Yuvallos stressed the need for collaboration among all stakeholders and leverage on Cebu assets such as its connectivity and the presence of premium tourism facilities to promote Mice for international markets as well as domestic travels.

“As per the latest figures from the airport, we will very soon achieve pre-pandemic figures for domestic, but international markets need a lot of work to do,” he said.

Yuvallos added that the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Tourism Promotions Board are guiding them.

Low-hanging fruit

In past interviews, Regan Rex King, Cebu Business Months 2024 overall chairman, described Mice as a low-hanging fruit that Cebu has missed out on.

“We missed a lot of Mice activities already. They have transferred to neighboring provinces such as Iloilo and Boracay, despite the fact, that we have one great airport and all such great hotels and restaurants as well,” he said.

Mice events can boost hotel occupancy levels, especially during periods that may otherwise be considered off-peak.

During the tourism summit, Cleofe Albiso, managing director at Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, said Cebu has the right ingredients to lead the Mice space, especially now that hotel players are ramping up their investment in rooms, venues and even food and beverage.

“We need to get the word out there that we are ready,” she said. / KOC