CCCI, UK discuss sustainable Cebu growth

CEBU’S efforts to address power, waste management, transportation and other urban development challenges could gain access to British expertise and business networks as the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) explores potential areas of cooperation with the United Kingdom.

The CCCI and representatives of the British

Embassy Manila discussed possible partnerships during a courtesy visit on Aug. 13, 2026, focusing on areas where UK technologies, professional services and business capabilities could support Cebu’s development priorities.

The discussions covered power and energy, renewable energy, employment, waste management and waste-to-energy solutions, as well as

opportunities to expand business and investment engagement.

The group also identified smart city development, urban planning, transportation systems, renewable energy, and professional and other services as potential areas where British expertise could complement Cebu’s needs.

The meeting brought together CCCI officials led by president Regan Rex King, representatives of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its Lapu-Lapu City chapter, and British Embassy Political Counsellor Andrew Bowes and Political Advisor Noelle Agudelo.

The engagement also gave the British Embassy a broader view of Cebu’s economic landscape and the priorities of its business community, including developments in trade, investment, employment and regional growth.

CCCI said the discussions form part of efforts to build ties with foreign embassies and international business networks and create opportunities for local businesses to gain access to international expertise, technologies, markets and potential business partners. / KOC