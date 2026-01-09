CCCI urges waste management review after landfill landslide

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) voiced deep concern over the recent landslide at the Cebu City landfill in Barangay Binaliw, calling for a comprehensive review and strengthening of the province’s waste management system.
In a statement on Friday, January 9, 2026, the chamber said its thoughts were with the affected workers and their families, as well as communities impacted by the incident.
It commended the swift and coordinated response of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the Philippine Red Cross, the Emergency Response Unit Foundation, and the Bureau of Fire Protection in ongoing retrieval and recovery operations.
The chamber urged authorities and stakeholders to assess environmental, safety and public health risks linked to waste disposal, noting that stronger safeguards are needed to prevent similar incidents.
CCCI also called on businesses to improve waste practices, including proper segregation, recycling, safe storage and waste reduction at source.
Firms were encouraged to engage local communities, support safety and relief initiatives, comply with environmental rules and work closely with government and environmental groups.
“These collective actions are vital to preventing future incidents, protecting lives and ecosystems, reducing operational risks and ensuring the long-term resilience of business operations,” the chamber said.
CCCI added it would continue to monitor developments and provide guidance to members on sustainable initiatives and responsible business practices to help ensure a safer and more resilient Cebu. (KOC)