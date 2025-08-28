CCCI welcomes Minglanilla Chapter, 17 new members

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has expanded its network with the formal induction of the CCCI Minglanilla Chapter Board of Trustees and the entry of 17 new member-companies, underscoring its drive for inclusive growth across Cebu’s business community.

The chamber introduced the new chapter and members during its 3rd General Membership Meeting at Bai Hotel Cebu on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, which gathered nearly 300 business leaders and partners.

CCCI said the establishment of the Minglanilla Chapter strengthens its presence in southern Cebu and supports its goal of engaging more micro, small and medium enterprises. The induction ceremony was led by Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice president for the Visayas, Melanie Ng.

Seventeen companies from various industries—including logistics, healthcare, education, renewable energy, real estate and professional services—were also formally welcomed. Among them are A2E Cargo Logistics, Ahcil Laboratories, Chong Hua Hospital, Bato Institute of Science and Technology, JC Solar Cebu, RLC Residences, Sodexo On-Site Services and SugboDoc.

In his report, CCCI president Jay Yuvallos outlined the chamber’s programs under its LEAD A-MUST agenda, which focuses on leadership, enterprise growth, advocacy, and development. He highlighted initiatives aimed at strengthening trade and investment linkages, promoting sustainability, and building talent, positioning CCCI as “the engine of Cebu’s business growth toward global competitiveness.”

Keynote speaker Donald Lim, a digital transformation advocate, called for stronger academe-industry collaboration to prepare Cebu’s workforce for Industry 4.0. Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival also expressed support for closer business-government partnerships under his “Sustainable Cebu City 2035” vision.

The chamber likewise honored long-standing members for their loyalty, recognizing firms with five and 10 years of active participation. / KOC