CCENRO awaits water sample results from Tejero Creek

AS THE Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) awaits the result of the water sample from Tejero Creek as well as the water discharged from Mactan Rock Industries Inc., the environmental office also gathered information before they could enforce the law.

CCENRO head Raymarr Hijara said they are still gathering evidence before they could issue citations and impose penalties.

However, based on their initial investigation, Hijara said they found out that Mactan Rock Industries Inc. does not have an environmental compliance certificate (ECC).

“Wala tay nakita na ECC. Dili ma siya maayo kay before ka mag-operate naa jud kay environmental compliance certificate,” Hijara said in an interview on Monday, April 8, 2024.

(We didn't found any ECC. It's not good because before you operate, you really need an environmental compliance certificate.)

Hijara reminded all industrial establishments to always secure ECC, emphasizing they could not operate without it.

The CCENRO head said that they conducted an inspection on Sunday, April 7.

Hijara added that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (DENR-EMB 7) took samples from Tejero Creek to be tested, saying the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) does have the materials to test the water samples in Tejero Creek.

He said the EMB took a water sample from the discharge of Mactan Rock Industries Inc. as well as from the milky water.

He said they are still waiting for the results.

He added based on their observations, the water discharge from the Mactan Rock has turned the water of Tejero whiter.

He said they could also not conclude that the milky water was caused only by the Mactan Rock, saying there were nearby drainages in the area which they needed to check.

He added that Mactan Rock has been cooperative with the city government. (AML)