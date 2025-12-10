CCenro cites DPWH for violations over uprooted trees in desilting project

THE Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCenro) issued three citation tickets to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Central Visayas for environmental violations.

The tickets were issued after an inspection team confirmed that several trees along Mahiga Creek were uprooted during an ongoing desilting operation.

The inspection was conducted on November 20, 2025, a day after CCenro received an anonymous complaint reporting alleged tree cutting in the portion of Mahiga Creek within Cebu City.

The report prompted the immediate deployment of CCenro personnel for an ocular inspection.

According to the inspection narrative, the CCenro team arrived in the area around 2 p.m. and immediately noted the presence of dump trucks and heavy equipment bearing the DPWH logo.

The walkway beside the creek, which normally prevents people from directly accessing the waterway, had been destroyed, apparently by ongoing operations, leaving the creek exposed and accessible.

As the team moved closer to the creek, they found evidence of clearing activity. A backhoe was spotted near the damaged walkway, and close to this area, two fallen trees were identified.

One was a native Bani tree that was in its flowering stage, described by CCenro as a “critical stage” in its life cycle. The other was a native Narra tree, found partly buried in the sediment. Bystanders told CCenro that another Narra tree had also been uprooted earlier.

A partially buried Eucalyptus tree, classified as an exotic species, was likewise listed in CCenro’s table of affected flora. The inspection team documented the trees, two native species and one exotic, along with their condition at the time of discovery.

The CCenro team later met with Engr. Gerry Evangelio, chief of the DPWH 7 Equipment Division, who explained that the desilting of Mahiga Creek was part of a larger, simultaneous clearing of several rivers in Cebu Province. These include the Cotcot, Mananga, Guadalupe, Butuanon, Cansaga, and Kinalumsan rivers.

Evangelio said the clearing is under “Oplan Kontra Baha,” a program aimed at reducing flooding in Metro Cebu. The activity was being rushed ahead of a scheduled November 21 inspection, which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was expected to attend.

He also told CCenro that DPWH had coordinated with various local government units involved in the program, and that their crew was working under tight deadlines.

“Their office had already coordinated this with all LGUs involved in the Oplan Kontra sa Baha. Furthermore, he added that they are on the clock in the preparation of the said activity,” the report stated.

Despite the explanation, CCenro issued three citation tickets to the DPWH official based on their findings of uprooted trees in violation of Cebu City Ordinance 2623, also known as the “Earth-Balling, Cutting, and Removal of Trees Ordinance of Cebu City.”

Evangelio was informed that he had seven working days to settle the citations or face the filing of a legal case.

The ordinance requires any person or agency to secure a permit before cutting, earth-balling, or removing trees, especially native species, within city jurisdiction.

In its report, CCenro recommended that DPWH personnel undergo an environmental awareness lecture to prevent similar incidents in future government projects. The team also urged DPWH to better assess the vegetation and overall ecosystem of project sites before commencing construction or clearing operations.

While desilting is necessary for flood mitigation, environmental safeguards must still be observed, especially when native and protected vegetation are present in project areas.

The inspection report included photos taken from the site, one of which shows an uprooted Bani tree in bloom being held by a Ccnero personnel. The agency said the image supports their finding that the tree was removed at a crucial stage in its growth. (CAV)