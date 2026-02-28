Ccenro flags illegal earth-moving in Binaliw

THE Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Ccenro) is stepping in to stop illegal earth-moving work in Barangay Binaliw. Inspectors found that a company has been widening and lowering a road without permits, sparking fears of landslides in the upland village. This action comes just weeks after a trash slide in the same barangay claimed 36 lives on January 8, 2026.

A citizen speaks up

The investigation started when a local resident sent a message to complain about heavy machinery in the area. On February 12, an inspection team visited Spring Valley Country Homes in Sitio Sta. Ana to check the situation.

Inspectors saw heavy trucks using the modified access road. They documented fresh road cuts and signs of minor landslides in the hilly terrain. The road was also noticeably wider than it was during a previous check on October 13, 2025.

During the visit, the team met with the complainant, Marichi Patigayon. She explained that Powerplus Aggregate Systems Co. Ltd. had repeatedly lowered the road level through earth-moving activities. This created a steep drop near her property, making it dangerous and prone to landslides.

Patigayon noted that the excavation work ignored the required buffer zones from property lines. She had previously asked the company to build a protective retaining wall, but it was never done. She also shared that the company failed to hold a public hearing and never showed permits to the affected residents.

“Breaking the safety rules”

Ccenro stated that these earth-moving activities directly violate safety rules meant to protect communities. They concluded that the company broke Executive Order 13, also known as Oplan Likay sa Landslide. This 2022 order strictly suspends all quarrying and earth-moving operations across 30 upland barangays, including Binaliw.

Investigators also discovered that the company did not have the necessary permits. They failed to present permits required by City Ordinance 2115 for extracting materials and City Ordinance 2623 for cutting trees.

Making matters worse, the site is right next to another property owned by Powerplus Aggregate Systems Co. Ltd. that is already under an active cease-and-desist order.

What’s next

To keep the community safe from further damage, Ccenro recommended an immediate issuance of a cease and desist order against the company. This move aligns with a directive from Mayor Nestor Archival to closely watch development projects in the city's upland villages.

On February 25, Councilor David Tumulak endorsed the inspection report. The City Council will review the findings during their regular session on March 3. A special technical meeting is also being planned to bring together the company, affected residents, and city officials to solve the problem.

For the public, these strict enforcement measures and upcoming council reviews send a clear message. The local government is making disaster prevention a top priority, working to hold developers accountable before unpermitted excavations can trigger severe landslides and put families at risk. / CAV