CCFO: 44 Cebu City barangays have their own fire trucks

THE Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO) announced that 44 barangays in the city have their own fire trucks.

This indicates that 55 percent of the city’s 80 barangays are capable of responding quickly to fire incidents.

Out of the 44 barangays in Cebu City with fire trucks, 22 are located in the first or North District and the remaining number are in the second or South District, according to data the CCFO gave to SunStar Cebu on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

According to SFO2 Wendell Villanueva, the CCFO's information officer, the fact that the majority of the city's barangays have fire vehicles is already very beneficial.

He said these barangay fire brigades serve as force multipliers to the Bureau of Fire Protection-run fire stations.

"These trucks are very helpful because they serve as our first responders. Since most fire accidents occur in residential areas within the barangays, which fall under their respective area of responsibility, they can respond right away," Villanueva said.

Villanueva added that the fire trucks owned by barangays are typically smaller than those operated by the BFP, and can easily penetrate residential areas with small access roads. (KJF)