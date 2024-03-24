CCLEC offers motorists assistance on holy week

TO ENSURE safe and convenient travel experiences, the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC) is offering motorist assistance and free towing services to users of its expressway this Holy Week.

CCLEC, along with the other toll road networks of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), is implementing anew its Safe Trip Mo, Sagot Ko (SMSK) motorist assistance program on March 22-April 1, 2024.

“As our road users head back to their hometowns, do Visita Iglesia, or are thinking of hitting the beach for a much-needed break this Lenten season, we want them to drive and reach their respective destinations with peace of mind,” said CCLEC president and general manager Allan Alfon.

Free towing schedule

Starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, March 22, until 6 a.m. on Monday, March 25, Class 1M vehicles (motorcycles with engine displacement 110cc to 399cc) and Class 1 vehicles (motorcycles 400cc and up; cars, jeeps, pick-ups, and small vans) can avail themselves of free towing services to the nearest exit.

The services will resume at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, until 6 a.m. on Friday, March 29, and from 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, until 6 a.m. on Monday, April 1.

Safety and Security

All 14 deputized patrol crews of CCLEC are also on alert to do traffic management and respond to motorists’ needs this Holy Week, which is observed from March 24 to 30.

Bolstering patrol crew’s visibility are 44 security personnel who will be stationed in key areas inside the expressway to ensure road users’ safety.

CCLEC’s incident response team and Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation are also on standby to immediately respond to traffic accidents and medical-related emergencies.

Customer service

Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway’s (CCLEX) customer service centers will remain open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during Holy Week, except on Good Friday, for Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) installation and reloading.

CCLEC is encouraging motorists to also reload their CCLEX RFID accounts via the MPT DriveHub app or over-the-counter EC Pay partners.

For immediate concerns, motorists can contact the customer service hotline 13-5000, email at customercare@mptc.com.ph, or message the CCLEX Facebook and website chats.

CCLEX is a project of CCLEC, a wholly owned subsidiary of MPTC, in partnership with the local government units of Cebu City and the Municipality of Cordova.

MPTC is the largest toll road developer and operator in the Philippines with several tollway concessions in Luzon. It also has significant investments in tollway companies in Indonesia and Vietnam.