CCLEC prepares for Kalagkalag holidays

TO ENSURE motorists’ smooth and safe travels this All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days on Nov. 1 and 2, 2024, the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC) is rolling out anew its motorist assistance program.

The “Safe Trip Mo, Sagot Ko” is an initiative of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) to provide motorists with safe and convenient travel during long holidays. It will also be implemented in MPTC expressways in Luzon that include the North Luzon Expressway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, NLEX Connector Road and Cavite-Laguna Expressway.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 31, until Monday, Nov. 4, CCLEC will deploy all its 12 patrol crew members to provide efficient traffic management along the 8.9-kilometer Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) and quickly respond to motorists in need.

Augmenting them are 44 security personnel for enhanced road users’ safety and security. At the CCLEX toll plaza, 19 toll associates and eight traffic marshals will be stationed to efficiently handle transactions and address customers’ needs at the toll lanes.

The bridge’s emergency medical service unit and incident response teams are also on standby to promptly respond to traffic incidents or medical emergencies.

Free towing

Free towing services to the nearest exit will also be provided by CCLEC for Class 1 vehicles. This will be available starting at 6 a.m. on Oct. 31 until 6 a.m. on Nov. 4.

For seamless travel, CCLEC encourages its road users to use its CCLEX Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and ensure their accounts have sufficient balance before their trips.

Motorists can load up their RFID anytime, anywhere via the MPT DriveHub app or through ECPay over-the-counter partners, including all 7-Eleven stores (via their CLIQQ machines), among others.

Reloading and other RFID-related transactions can also be catered at the CCLEX customer service centers located near the CCLEX toll plaza.

For concerns or queries, motorists can contact the Customer Service Hotline No. 1-35000, email at customercare@mptc.com.ph, or access the CCLEX Facebook and website chats.

CCLEX, which connects mainland Cebu through Cebu City’s South Road Properties to the Mactan Island through Barangay Pilipog in the Municipality of Cordova, is operated by CCLEC, a subsidiary company of MPTC, the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and a member of the MVP Group of Companies.

MPTC is the largest toll road concessionaire and operator in the Philippines, whose expansion goals include establishing toll operations in the Visayas, other parts of the Philippines and in neighboring countries, notably Vietnam and Indonesia.