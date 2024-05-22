CCLEX fitness craze: Essential tips for a successful jog

Mid- to long-distance jog

At 8.9 km, this run is longer than a typical short run (5k or 3.1 miles) but not as long as a half marathon (21.1 km or 13.1 miles) or full marathon (42.2 km or 26.2 miles). For beginner runners, it might be seen as a long distance, while more experienced runners might view it as a mid-range run. It’s a substantial distance that requires a good level of fitness and endurance. Aim for a long run at least weekly to build your muscle endurance before hitting CCLEX.

Entry Time

CCLEX will open exactly at 5 a.m. for pedestrian and bike lanes, with 3:30 p.m. as the cut-off time for entry. The lanes are one-way, so the smartest choice to get there and start on time is to opt for public transportation or have someone drop you off. U-turn slots are located at the end of the bridge. Meanwhile, you can enter through the walkway beside the South Road Properties (SRP) U-turn slot on the Cebu City side. The entrance is on the seaside area of SRP.

Safety

CCLEX released guidelines in 2023 advising visitors to stay clear of the barriers. They should refrain from crossing, leaning on, climbing or sitting on the barriers. Although it may be tempting to capture the perfect angle or shot, it’s crucial to prioritize safety for everyone involved.

Hydration

Ensuring you have water with you is key. For your 8.9 km run, it’s a good idea to bring along a water bottle with about 16-32 ounces (475-950 milliliters) of water to sip on as you go. But keep in mind that everyone’s hydration needs can differ based on factors like how much you sweat, the weather and the humidity. So, it’s helpful to know what works best for you before you hit the road.

Sunscreen

Another tip is to choose a sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum protection, especially during the warm days in Cebu. Opt for a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to shield against both UVA and UVB rays. If your current sunscreen suits you well, that’s a great place to start.

Preparation

Since it might be too late to head back home once you arrive, it’s wise to use the restroom beforehand to minimize the chances of needing one mid-run. Remember to hydrate adequately, but don’t overdo it. As long as you enjoy and relax during the activity, your body is likely to cooperate.

No Pets

While our furry friends might enjoy a jog, it’s best to keep them cool and comfortable at home. Their little feet can only handle so much, and pets aren’t allowed on the CCLEX bridge anyway.

End

After completing the 8.9 km jog, many runners enjoy a refreshing buko juice from local vendors. Some prefer puto sikwate. For those heading straight home, there’s a van terminal at the endpoint offering rides back to Cebu City or SM Seaside City Cebu. Embrace the fitness craze and make the most of this extraordinary running track—happy jogging! S