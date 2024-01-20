CCLEX open to MPUJs during Sinulog Festival

FOR the first time, modern public utility jeepneys (MPUJs) will transport passengers from Mactan Island to the Sinulog Grand Parade venue at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City and back via the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

However, only MPUJs with special permits will be allowed to pass the third bridge.

Modern PUJs will be charged a discounted toll of P120 instead of the usual P180 for Class 2 vehicles.

“We are happy to announce that local government units and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board have allowed some modern PUJs to use the CCLEX to help devotees cross to the SRP to watch the grand parade,” said Allan Alfon, president and general manager of Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp.

“This is a preview of what will happen in the future because there is a pending request for public utility vehicles to be allowed to use the CCLEX,” Alfon added.

The routes for the MPUJs are Looc–Babag to SRP and back and Mactan Newtown to SM Seaside City Cebu to Plaza Independencia via Marigondon Crossing and back.

The fare is P14 for the first four kilometers and P2.20 for every succeeding kilometer.

The CCLEX will remain open to all motorists, pedestrians, and bikers during the Sinulog Grand Parade.

CCLEX’s pedestrian and bike lanes are open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a cut-off time of 3:30 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use and reload their CCLEX RFID (radio frequency identification) for a seamless and convenient expressway experience.

They can reload their RFID accounts using the MPT DriveHub app, via the CCLEX Customer Service Centers near the toll plaza, or at any EC Pay over-the-counter partners.