CCLEX toll hike proposal sparks concern

A PUBLIC transport cooperative that operates van-for-hire (V-hire) units and a student have expressed uncertainty about continuing to use the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) if management pushes through with a proposed toll fee hike ranging from P8 to P51.

The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC) filed an application for an inflationary toll adjustment with the Local Toll Regulatory Council (LTRC), citing the need to maintain high operational standards of the 8.9-kilometer bridge connecting Cebu City to Cordova in Mactan Island.

“We are a public transport cooperative and we are not in favor of the increase because it will affect our riding public,” said a spokesperson for a local transport group who requested anonymity.

“It’s possible that we might stop passing through CCLEX if it’s too expensive to do so,” the spokesperson told SunStar Cebu via text on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.

CCLEC allows V-hires to pass through the bridge

The spokesperson said their group hopes that CCLEC will give toll fee discounts to public utility vehicles.

Meanwhile, a female student who studies at the Cebu Technological University’s main campus hopes that the propose toll hike would not affect her fares for a V-hire, which is P50 for a one-way trip.

PB’s move

The Provincial Board (PB) stepped into the issue on Monday, Oct. 7, by approving a resolution to summon CCLEX management for a dialogue on Monday, Oct. 14.

Sixth District PB Member Glenn Soco, author of the resolution, said there is a need for transparency regarding the merits of the proposed increase.

“These proposed toll adjustments, if approved and implemented, shall adversely affect users of the expressway who shall be burdened with additional transportation costs,” Soco said in his resolution.

“Constituents of the Province of Cebu are directly affected by these applied adjustments should they be approved and implemented considering that they are users of the expressway,” he added.

Proposed rates

The proposed new rates are as follows:

From P60 to P68 for Class 1M vehicles (motorcycles with engine displacements of 110 to 399 cc).

From P90 to P107 for Class 1 vehicles (motorcycles 400 cc and above; vehicles with two or three axles and a height of up to seven feet, such as cars, jeeps, pickups and small vans).

From P180 to P214 for Class 2 vehicles (those with two or three axles and a height of more than seven feet, such as light trucks, buses and high-roof vans).

From P270 to P321 for Class 3 vehicles (rigid trucks with three or more axles and a height of more than seven feet, including heavy trucks and articulated trailers).

CCLEC maintains the adjustment is necessary to sustain the expressway’s maintenance and operations. The proposed increase varies according to vehicle classification, with larger vehicles facing steeper hikes.

The LTRC will evaluate the application and make a final decision on the proposed toll increase.

The toll bridge, which opened in 2022, serves as a vital transport link between Cebu City and Mactan Island, providing an alternative route to the existing bridges in the metro. / CDF