CCLEX urged to grant 20% discount to seniors, PWDs

CEBU City Councilor Harry Eran has filed a resolution urging the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) management to give a 20-percent toll rate discount to senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs), aligning the policy with existing national laws that grant transportation fare privileges to these sectors.

In his proposed resolution, Eran cited Republic Act (RA) 9994, or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010, and RA 10754, or the Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of Persons with Disability, both of which mandate a 20-percent discount and exemption from value-added tax for certain goods and services, including transportation.

He emphasized that the Implementing Rules and Regulations of both laws expressly include land transportation services among those covered by the mandatory 20-percent discount. While tollway rates are not explicitly enumerated, Eran argued that they are inherently part of the cost of land transportation, thus qualifying for the discount under the spirit of the law.

“The cost of toll fees is part of the daily transportation expense for many residents, including senior citizens and PWDs, who depend on CCLEX for their mobility and livelihood,” the resolution reads.

The resolution further noted that the Department of Transportation, through the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, has consistently enforced the 20-percent discount privilege for seniors and PWDs in land transportation fares through its circulars, affirming the State’s policy to promote equitable access and mobility.

Eran also cited jurisprudence affirming the authority of the State to provide benefits for vulnerable sectors of society. He referenced a 2009 Supreme Court ruling that upheld the constitutionality of the Senior Citizens Act as a legitimate exercise of the government’s police power.

Public welfare

The resolution stated that the State may validly impose obligations on public utilities and service providers, including the granting of discounts or concessions in favor of senior citizens and PWDs, provided that such measures are based on public welfare and social justice, citing previous court rulings.

He added that granting the 20-percent discount on CCLEX toll rates “would not only be a faithful extension of the intent of RA 9994 and RA 10754, but also promote the constitutional principles of social justice, equal protection and accessibility.”

The resolution pointed out that the CCLEX has significantly improved connectivity between Cebu City and the Municipality of Cordova, easing travel for thousands of motorists each day.

However, Eran said the toll rates also represent a recurring transportation cost that burdens regular commuters, especially seniors and PWDs who rely on the expressway for their daily needs.

Under the proposed measure, the Cebu City Council formally requests the CCLEX Board to study the feasibility of implementing the 20-percent discount for senior citizens and PWDs. It also authorizes the council secretary to furnish a copy of the resolution to the CCLEX management for guidance and appropriate action. / CAV