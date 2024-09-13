CCLEX weigh bridge station breaks ground

TO ENSURE the structural integrity of the viaduct at the South Road Properties (SRP) and the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), a weighbridge station facility along the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) in Cebu City broke ground on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway Corporation president and general manager Allan Alfon told the reporters on Friday, Sept. 13, that the facility will protect the CSCR viaduct and bridge from potential wear and tear and damages caused by overloaded vehicles.

Alfon was joined by Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, councilors Rey Gealon, and officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways, during the ceremonial groundbreaking held at the expanded lane at the CSCR across the SM Seaside City Cebu on Friday.

“We are also taking proactive steps to guarantee the longevity and operational lifespan of our expressway,” Alfon said.

Alfon added that the facility will help ease traffic congestion at the viaduct by preventing overloaded trucks and trailers from stalling or breaking down on the CSCR, which often leads to heavy traffic in the area.

He said the facility is strategically located before the viaduct and CCLEX on-ramp for northbound vehicles and the operation will be under the helm of the CCLEX management.

Once operational, the weighbridge station will have a booth that will determine the weight of trucks and trailers in the weighing scales, in which overloaded trucks and trailers will not be allowed to traverse the viaduct and CCLEX bridge.

Non-compliance will result in penalties and fines to be issued by their deputized enforcers. Alfon said the management has coordinated with the Land Transportation Office to deputize their enforcers.

This is in compliance with Republic Act 8794 or the Anti-Overloading Act of the Philippines, penalizing trucks and trailers that are loading beyond their prescribed gross vehicle weight.

A budget of P70 million was allocated for the construction of the weighbridge station facility. Alfon said they expect its full operation by the end of the year or early 2025.

He said the construction will start in the upcoming weeks, once the necessary permits and licenses from the Cebu City Government, SRP Commission, and the Department of Public Works and Highways are secured.

Alfon clarified that the allowable carry load per truck or trailer has yet to be determined by their technical team in coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways and the City Government.

However, the law provides that trucks and trailers are not allowed to carry loads per axle that exceed 13,500 kilograms; violation of which could result in a fine worth 25 percent of the truck’s motor vehicle user’s charge.

On the other hand, Cebu City Transportation Office assistant chief Kent Francisco Jongoy told the reporters on Friday that this year, they responded to at least 600 incidents of motor vehicles, trucks, and trailers stalling at the viaduct mostly due to overloading,

Jongoy said these incidents caused traffic congestion at the CSCR, with the worst being a half-day traffic gridlock during peak hours.. / EHP